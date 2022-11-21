Property is still one of the most stable ways to build long-term wealth and for many reasons the outlook for the New Zealand property market is shaped by high demand and one of the world’s most stable economies. Du Val Group are one of the country’s largest and most successful developers with a wide range of property investment and buy-to-live-in options, but they also take a 360-degree approach to their developments from design to build to marketing to sale and rent. They also stay involved with each development with their long-term rental approach which gives rare piece of mind that the developer is involved in the long term of your investment. Du Val Group also have a global footprint with offices in New Zealand, Singapore and the United Kingdom and offer a myriad of options for developers and investors to leverage their innovation within the sector. For a lot of reasons though, new builds are an option for overseas investors looking to come into New Zealand and for local investors to leverage tax deductions for new developments. Du Val Group have a comprehensive range of strategic development options. Here are five of our picks which are all in Auckland and in high-growth areas.

1. Te Awa Terraces

Located close to large employment hubs, key infrastructure, Middlemore Hospital, and transport links, Te Awa Terraces comprises of 79 residential featuring spacious 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, as well as their own car parks. Just the ticket for young professionals, couples, and investors. And speaking of tickets Te Awa Terraces is located between the Ōtāhuhu and Papatoetoe Train Stations, making it an excellent location for commuters.

The Edmonton Mews development is located a stone’s throw from the Waitākere Hospital, Henderson Train Station, West Wave Pool & Leisure Centre and the heart of the Henderson shopping district. With a mix of stunning, architecturally-designed 2-bedroom, and 1.5 and 2-bathroom homes including a balcony or yard overlooking the stunning Tui Glen Reserve and Waitākere Ranges this development is prime for strong tenant demand.

One of Du Val’s most ambitious projects to date, Mount Wellington’s Verge Apartments look set to be an established local landmark even before its forecasted mid-2023 completion date.

With stunning views of the water from the eastern building and convenient access to local amenities, every apartment has two bedrooms, pristine bathrooms and high-spec kitchens – perfect for both relaxing and entertaining friends and family.

Sunnyvale Terraces is comprised of 46 2-bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouses with incredible hilltop views located in the heart of Sunnyvale, a peaceful suburban development located a short distance from the Waitākere Ranges.

Spread across two levels, these stunning townhouses offer large open-plan living areas and spacious bathrooms and guest toilets, plus the addition of a covered or uncovered car park.

Rātā Terraces features 101 brand-new one and two-bedroom terraces arranged along a private lane that connects Tui Road and Mangarata Avenue, offering ease of access for those on the go. For investors looking for growth Rātā Terraces is located in the rapidly-growing suburb of Papatoetoe and is in a prime position for the future. Each home also features contemporary design, private access to spacious outdoor areas, and European-style appliances.

