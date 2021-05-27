Developing Leadership, Resilience
and Personal Growth
Beauty hotlist – Spring’s Freshest Drops
Spring’s freshest drops are centred on glow-giving rituals to heal, restore and reawaken the senses. 1. Luxe Escape In collaboration with Australian fashion label SIR., Mecca Cosmetica has launched a limited edition Facial SPF & Sarong, $130, set to take you from the beach to the bar. 2. Radiant Ritual […]
Glen Luchford: The Photographer Every Creative Wants to Be
Pictures Courtesy of © Glen Luchford Earlier this northern autumn, Milan quietly reminded everyone why it still sets the pace in fashion imagery. At 10 Corso Como, Glen Luchford’s first solo exhibition, Atlas, pulled three decades of work into one space and one mood. It has now wrapped, but the […]
Peri Drysdale – Building and Maintaining Resilience
Peri Drysdale is the founder of Snowy Peak and Untouched World, and the founder of the Untouched World Foundation. She built a global knitwear business from a home start, pioneered possum merino innovation, and grew a brand recognised internationally for quality and sustainability. She is a long standing advocate for […]
Leadership, the Four Cs, and Rethinking the Path to Success
As the CEO of Skills Group, Rosanne Graham oversees a national education provider that spans 27 industries, serves 23 thousand learners, and is reshaping itself for a future defined by both human capability and technological change and is helping create the future of industry leaders of tomorrow. In the role […]
Sita Proud, Fractional Chief Sales Officer at Volo
With over three decades of experience in sales leadership, Sita Proud knows what it takes to lead with impact. From building high-performing teams to navigating uncertainty with resilience, she’s mastered the art of balancing authority with inclusivity. How do you define effective leadership, and how has your definition evolved over […]
Growing Success With Trish Adams: Director at Ray White Synergy Realty
How do you define effective leadership? Effective leadership for me involves setting an example and following through in what you say you will do, providing a vision and inspiring others while always maintaining integrity. Over time, it has evolved to what is best for the business is making sure I […]
Drop Everything: Auckland Just got a Lindt Chocolate Shop
Once upon a time I had to travel all the way to Sydney to acquire Lindt hot chocolate as a gift to win the heart of my partner. Now Aucklanders need only drive… Pretty much the entire way to the airport to visit Chocolate Mecca. Located at the brand new […]
Vines and Vision: Emily Gaspard-Clark on Winemaking and Innovation
As the Winemaker for Spy Valley, Emily Gaspard-Clark has continued a legacy of innovative winemaking techniques and a deep respect for the terroir. In 2019, Emily’s talents were recognised nationally when she clinched the prestigious title of Tonnellerie de Mercurey Young Winemaker of the Year. This accolade not only celebrated […]
Sanctuary In The City
Hidden away in the busting heart of Auckland, an urban retreat awaits at the Luxe Spa at Pullman, where you can drop the to-do lists, meeting requests, and all those other things that add to the stress of daily life for a moment of tranquil reprieve. But the Luxe Spa […]
Back to The Bronze Age
Back in the 70s, before cold stainless steel and chrome became the metal hue of choice for any modern household, bronze and brass ruled the roost. If anything could be cast in an off-gold alloy, it was. From tapware to door handles to lighting, even to those weird bronze pineapple […]
Making Your Home Design Unique To You
G.J. Gardner has an extensive range of home plans to suit all kinds of families and lifestyles. What makes them different, however, is GJ’s plans give you real flexibility as they are designed using a system that allows them to be easily modified, without incurring huge expense, making your home […]
Interior Design Inspo: Pure Bliss
Nothing quite oozes luxury than recreating a spa sensation in your own home. Ease the stresses of the day away with considered pieces that add a touch of care and attention to an everyday ritual. Style Tip. If a full tub is out of the question, a statement basin can […]
Resilience, Leadership, Personal Growth and the Power of Staying Human
As the final keynote wrapped, MC Mel Homer invited three of the day’s standout speakers – Dr Alia Bojilova, Naomi Ballantyne, and Danu Abeysuriya – back on stage for an open conversation. “If there’s anything you think, gosh, she’s got to ask that and she hasn’t, let me know,” Mel […]
James Laughlin – How To Be A Better Negotiator
James Laughlin is a high performance leadership strategist and executive coach based in Christchurch. A seven time world champion musician, he coaches elite teams and senior leaders, including work with Canterbury Rugby. He hosts the Lead On Purpose podcast and translates mindset science into practical leadership tools. Ali Harper gives […]
On Friday February 16 M2woman celebrated the success of women in business and opened up the floor for discussion of gender diversity and pay equity in the workplace. Over 250 invited guests descended upon the Pullman Hotel for an afternoon of conversation and discussion. Media coverage of our first Journey […]
On Friday 8 June 2018, M2woman continued the discussion on gender diversity and equality in the workplace. Over 100 invited guests descended upon Te Papa New Zealand for an afternoon of conversation and discussion. Here’s the official photographs from the event:
