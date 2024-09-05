June McAbe’s keynote covered her extensive career journey, highlighting a pivotal moment in 1994 that set her on the path to governance. “It’s about taking risks and seizing opportunities,” she explained, underscoring the importance of being adaptable in an ever-changing world.

For those aspiring to governance roles, June recommended reading key texts like the IOD Four Pillar Handbook and “Fish Rots From The Head” by Bob Garrett. “Understanding organisational culture and risk is crucial,” she emphasised. Governance, she noted, is not just about overseeing operations but understanding the underlying culture and identifying potential risks. Her words resonated with many in the room, eager to learn from her extensive experience.

June’s story is deeply rooted in her upbringing in Kaitaia, where she was raised by her grandmother. Surrounded by strong women, she learned the values of education and independence early on. “My Māori heritage shaped who I am,” she shared, reflecting on a childhood devoid of racial barriers—a stark contrast to today’s societal challenges. Her grandmother, a woman of immense strength and determination, played a pivotal role in her upbringing. “She was widowed at 38 and raised eight children and three grandchildren, including me,” June recalled. This environment instilled in her a sense of resilience and self-reliance that would serve her well in her career.

Education was a key focus in June’s upbringing. Her grandmother was insistent on the importance of education as a means of escaping the confines of their small community and achieving personal growth. “Education, education, education—it was the mantra then and it still is today,” she said. This emphasis on learning paved the way for June’s future success and shaped her belief in the power of education as a transformative tool.

June’s grandmother, a pillar of strength and determination, instilled in her a sense of responsibility. “It’s about doing the right thing,” This principle has been a guiding force throughout her career, driving her to make meaningful contributions in every role she undertakes. Reflecting on her grandmother’s influence, she noted, “She was my mentor and my inspiration. Watching her navigate life’s challenges with grace and strength taught me the importance of perseverance and responsibility.”

Describing herself as a “deep generalist,” June explained the value of having a broad range of experiences rather than following a linear career path. “It’s about being adaptable and taking opportunities as they come,” she advised. Her career, marked by diverse roles and responsibilities, is a testament to this philosophy. Rather than climbing a hierarchical ladder, June’s career has been characterised by a series of lateral moves that have enriched her skill set and broadened her perspective. “I’ve always been an ‘and-and-and’ person,” she said, referring to her multifaceted career.

June’s journey through various board positions—public, private, and not-for-profit—has taught her the importance of timing and context in decision-making. “Governance is about understanding the bigger picture and making informed choices,” she noted, offering a glimpse into the strategic mindset required for such roles. Her experiences have underscored the significance of context and timing in governance, emphasising that the right decision at the wrong time can still lead to failure. “It’s all about context and timing,” she reiterated, “knowing when to act and when to hold back is crucial.”

Self-awareness, relentless self-belief, and curiosity are traits June holds dear. “Do the work and stay in the sweet spot of confidence,” she urged. June also highlighted the importance of curiosity, noting that a genuine interest in understanding how things work and why people behave the way they do has driven her throughout her career. “Curiosity keeps you engaged and motivated.”

June’s sense of intergenerational responsibility is particularly strong, especially towards the Māori community. “I want to make the world a better place for future generations,” she said passionately. She spoke about the importance of intergenerational responsibility in her governance roles, emphasising that decisions made today should benefit future generations. “It’s about sustainability, food security, health and safety—all the things that ensure a better future,” she explained. This sense of duty extends to her work with Māori communities, where she strives to create opportunities and improve conditions for the next generation.

As she wrapped up her keynote, June reflected on her career, emphasising the importance of principles and the continuous quest for self-improvement. “Embrace opportunities and maintain self-awareness,” she encouraged, leaving the audience inspired and motivated. She shared that the journey of self-awareness and improvement is ongoing and that it’s important to stay true to oneself. “Who you are is the essence of your journey,” she said, “and it’s that authenticity that gets you in the room.”