When it comes to the things we can do to keep fit and healthy, there are some “givens” for which the science is overwhelming and the empirical evidence, obvious. Eat well, exercise well and in this day and age, supplement well, and you’re likely to remain in good health for the most part.

A lot of this, of course, is not rocket science and on the widely recognised basis that dietary supplements can play a role in health promotion, most of us are okay with the most touted nutrients on the block such as vitamin C, the mention of which, thoughts jump to the likes of antioxidant and immune support, and those pesky free radicals.

But if we are to delve a bit deeper than the accepted basics, we start to get to the nitty-gritty of why we take nutrition supplements in the first place – it being the elaborate cellular machinery of our bodies, responsible for key functions for our survival, that is at stake.

In striving to understand the complex action of a myriad of biological molecules through biochemical and biophysical interactions, which mediate these cellular processes, scientists are realising the potential in tapping to this deeper level in the name of healthy ageing – those cellular processes and pathways that dictate our wellbeing and ultimately, how healthily we age – is vast.

If there is one homegrown company that is ahead of the curve on this path of getting right down to the fundamentals of how our bodies work, to offer a whole new perspective on what we should target to support our health, it is SRW Laboratories with their state-of-the-art lineup of cellular nutrition supplements. If you are not already in the know about SRW’s headway in the realm of nutraceuticals, now would be the perfect time to delve into their unique supplement formulations as they release the latest additions to their science-based supplements, namely 2-HOBA and NMN.

NMN is the result of SRW’s focus, of late, on the vital energy factories of the human body, or mitochondria of our cells, and how they function using a molecule called Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide or NAD+ to produce fuel for important daily processes such as converting food to energy, maintaining DNA and immune function. NAD+ is the most abundant molecule in the body after water, but the prized molecule in SRW’s sights underpinning all of this is Nicotinamide Mononucleotide or NMN, which is the direct precursor of NAD+. And its relevance to anti-aging is vast – “NAD+ is an energy-providing molecule found in every cell of the body. It is used to metabolise, build new cells, defend against free radicals, modulate our microbiome and send signals inside the cell,” says scientist and renowned specialist in NMN, Dr. Jianjun Yu.

Ubiquitous NAD+ is used in a whole plethora of cellular processes but it cannot be directly absorbed by the cells on its own, is not present in efficacious quantities in food, and declines with age. Which is why SRW has taken it upon themselves to develop a stabilised form of high purity NMN in partnership with Dr. Yu. “Our product contains a high dose of 500mg per serve at an optimal purity of over 99.5 percent. NMN enters directly into the cell through a recently discovered transporter called slc12a8, where it is converted in one step to NAD+,” says Greg Macpherson, SRW Laboratories Founder, Biotechnologist and Cellular Health Expert.

Not one to rest on their laurels when it comes to the long-standing lore around theories such as free radical theory of ageing, SRW has also honed in on the role that these unstable molecules play for achieving optimal health. While free radicals are often blamed for causing many age-related health conditions, the reality is that we actually need them – to an extent – for normal cellular function. Our cells, in fact, use free radicals to communicate with immune cells, harnessing them as a first line of defence against foreign bodies. Enter SRW’s alternative take on supplementing with a completely new ingredient called 2-HOBA.

The key to 2-HOBA is that it works to support healthy levels of free radicals, which cells require to function normally, all the while supporting cells’ defences against molecules that are produced as a result of oxidative stress and free radical damage. SRW has harnessed this revolutionary natural molecule discovered in Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat in partnership with world expert Dr. Najil Abumrad, citing it as a “game-changer” in supporting healthy cells and ageing. “It is generally accepted that ageing is associated with an increase in oxidative stress. We have demonstrated the ability of 2-HOBA to support healthy lifespan in animals,” says Dr. Abumrad. SRW Laboratories also offer the only source of pure 2-HOBA in the world no less.

SRW’s penchant for putting cellular processes under the microscope to offer novel ultra-targeted solutions on the nutrition supplement front is bringing a whole new meaning to how we support our wellbeing. Not surprisingly, they are also the nutraceutical experts teasing out the difference between our lifespan, which is increasing, and our healthspan – the portion of our lives for which we are healthy and have quality of life – which is simply not keeping up. Sobering food for thought, but since when after all, has getting down to the nitty-gritty of it all ever been a bad thing.

