A lot of things about property investing have changed in a very short space of time here in New Zealand. Quickfire tax and regulatory changes have required a fast rewrite of the old investing rulebooks. This has also gone on while landlords have been investing in the Healthy Homes requirements. And while all this extra spending and the loss of tax deductibility for existing houses have given investors in old properties a few headwinds and headaches in the short term, most property investors are in for the long term and there is little argument about the power of long term investing in property for financial security later in life.

And goodness knows that we are going to need it. Runaway inflation is eating away at savings in the bank at the highest rate in decades and the value of the current average superannuation payment of $437 a week is really not enough for a dignified retirement. And in spite of government meddling, property investing is still one of the most solid ways to build wealth, create financial security, intergenerational wealth and even personal dignity down the track. And if you already own your own property, you can leverage the equity to get started on a decent portfolio right away.

Although older stock has lost some of its benefits, buying off the plan has many benefits and incentives under the new regulations. Thankfully, you can deduct your interest payments and the property has a bright line length of 5 years and not 10 meaning you won’t have to pay capital gains tax if you sell or change the ownership structure of your property after 5 years. Another benefit of buying off the plan is that you can lock in potential capital gains early with only a deposit and when it’s built you have less maintenance to worry about. You can also normally purchase a brand-new investment property with a smaller deposit than you’d need for existing property.

And in terms of off-the-plan investments and property investing in general, Du Val Group has been the go-to experts for investors since 2013. They’ve delivered over 700 new homes to the Auckland market in the last six years alone.

And In spite of Du Val’s scale, a lot of their focus is really on creating pathways for small investors, aiming at providing quality, affordable housing for first-home buyers, and sound options for “Mum and Dad’ investors looking to secure their financial futures. Du Val Group founders Kenyon and Charlotte Clarke are driven by the clear goal of inspiring people to build a secure future for their families through homeownership, investment, and wealth creation.

This focus has formed the foundation for a group that has grown around a 360-degree focus on all aspects of property covering capital allocation, in-house architecture, development management, sales, marketing, construction, property, and facilities management. This provides far more support and peace of mind not only during the development but also as an ongoing investment for the long term. And that’s what it is all about of course

It also means that Du Val Group has expertise across all aspects of the industry within their team with skills ranging from finance, land acquisition, development, compliance and so on. This increases speed and efficiency within how Du Val Group operate as they aren’t as reliant on third parties to get things done but it also gives them a full overview of the nuances of the property market and the opportunities for investors.

Even if you are 20 years away from retirement and wondering how you are going to save enough to get there, a few decisions now, the support of the right team and some simple investing could create a profoundly different financial future for yourself and your family.