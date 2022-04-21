What To Watch While Cozy This Autumn
Ms. Marvel Marvel’s latest release follows teen Pakistani-American Kamala Khan, a.k.a Ms. Marvel, a superhero fan who soon discovers her own powers. A grade-A student, avid gamer and fan-fic writer, Kamala struggles to fit in with her peers, often turning her attention to the superheroes she greatly admires. Ms. Marvel follows Kamala’s journey coming to…
