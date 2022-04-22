Where would we be without the mothers in our lives? With Mother’s Day coming up, it is time to show them how much we care by spoiling them with special treats to show our appreciation for the mums and mother-figures. With 8th of May not too far away, it’s best to lock in that gift now so your not scrambling for something on the way to the brunch and we’ve got just the ticket.

For the mum who loves to entertain, a bottle of Kylie Minogue Rose is the perfect dinner party accompaniment for her next gathering. Selling over two million bottles since its launch, the Kylie Minogue Rosé is an elegant, bespoke blend made from Carignan and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes sourced from the sun-drenched southern French Coast, a region known for its innovative viticulture. With a deliciously juicy and fresh first impression, the elegant blend features a beautifully pale pink shade with delicate, alluring aromas of fresh summer berries and white blossom, refined and refreshing on the palate with a fruity, crisp finish – an ideal wine for Mum’s next get-together.

Swing by Glengarry Wines and pick up a bottle today so you are all set when Mother’s Day rolls around.