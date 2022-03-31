For many of us, a weekend escape out of the city is exactly what the doctor ordered. A breath of fresh air, change of scenery and a serene, undisturbed sense of calm. Karaka is a small rural town a short 30 minutes out of the Auckland CBD, perfect for a countryside weekend staycation. See a list below of 5 activities you can’t miss while you are there.

CCT Lavender Farm

Image courtesy of CCT Lavender Farm

This picturesque lavender farm is nestled in the heart of Karaka and is full of character. Originating in 2015, the farm produces their own essential oil and honey, as well as having a delicious café with a delightful view. If the glorious smell isn’t enough, the great Instagram content you can capture there is sure to satisfy.

Clevedon Market

The highly anticipated Clevedon Village Farmers Market occurs every Sunday. It promotes freshness, quality and local produce. A brief 20 minutes away, the market has much to offer, selling everything from honey and herbs to locally made oils and pretzels. If you are still hungry, we would also recommend The Farmhouse café which is located just around the corner.

Pukekohe Golf Club

What better way to unwind than to play a leisurely round of golf? It has been said that Pukekohe Golf Club has the best greens in all of the Auckland region. Open all year round, the club provides a fantastic course, premium equipment hire and excellent coaching for those who need a bit of practice.

Clarks Beach

The neighbouring beachside town of Clarks Beach is perfect for a day by the water. It is known by the locals for excellent fishing and being one of the few beaches where you are able to collect scallops by hand at low tide. If you are feeling adventurous, kayaks and pedal carts are also available for hire. Or if you prefer to relax and read in the sun, the warm golden sand is equally as inviting.

Wattle Downs South Path

Enjoy a tranquil walk around the charming Manukau Harbour coastline. This path winds around the coast on the edge of the Wattle Downs peninsula, offering magnificent coastal views. This fully paved track is eight kilometres long, with several spots to access the beach along the way.