There’s nothing quite like the beauty and vitality of natural stone showcased in a home or the dramatic use of concrete left in its exposed state to create a raw, monolithic statement in architecture. The upscale natural look of stone and concrete and the fact that materials of this ilk are built to stand the test of time is an attractive combination for homeowners and long-considered one of the best investments for a new construction or renovation, promising a solid return.

While the likes of these materials provide homeowners with a lifetime of both beautiful and enduring use, it is still important to understand the varying degrees of hardness and absorbency of your material of choice, which in turn dictates its durability and resistance to the build-up of aggressors such as mould and stains caused by humidity including that of rust, efflorescence and water. It makes sense then, to ensure these special elements of your home are maximally protected for longevity and easy ongoing maintenance with processes that are equally time-honoured in themselves – capable of retaining, indefinitely, the unique natural look and integrity of materials such as stone and concrete.

Over a decade ago now, Matt Nash of Prestige Surfaces, who pride themselves of having an industry understanding of natural surfaces that’s second-to-none, found himself presented with the challenge of developing a protective sealant that would fill a glaring void in the market for a high-quality natural finish capable of guaranteeing the best protection. It was not something he planned to do, but it was a missing crucial element pivotal to doing justice to his business’ unwavering passion for the protection, preservation and maintenance of natural stone, tiles and concrete – and one that nothing less than the test of both time and the elements would suffice. Being experienced was on their side, there being very little that Prestige Surfaces hadn’t seen in the industry while servicing leading architects, landscape architects, construction firms and bespoke homes across Australia.

The process for formulating this ultimate product involved nothing less than engaging the expertise of a bevy of experts to perfect the solution Matt coined #JUSTSEALIT. Formulated specifically for both newly laid stone and concrete surfaces, as well as for the cleaning and sealing of existing surfaces in need of some TLC, the resulting invisible protective sealant had the ability to absorb into the substrate without affecting the colour, texture or slip-rating of natural surfaces, and would go on to underpin Prestige Surfaces services in working with all aspects of natural cleaning and sealing.

The forte of Prestige Surfaces’ special formulation lies in its ability to provide breathability alongside protection without the dreaded risk of discolouration. While some discolourations can be gotten rid of, stains are often irreversible, caused by chemical damage whereby the surface of the stone is actually physically altered. Such was the intensive R&D for #JUSTSEALIT, Matt had the efficacy of the formulation distilled down to a magic number for the product’s success, being that of 80 percent enhanced durability. Not one to do things by halves, this was scientifically tested by a NATA Accredited laboratory. “The formula was so close to perfect, that it has remained unchanged in the ten years since it was created,” Matt says. “When you have a superior surface, it makes sense you’d only use a superior product. The difference with Prestige Surfaces, and the product we both use and sell, is the passion behind our claims.”

