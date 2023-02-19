29 years ago, Jane Iredale envisioned a makeup that was good for the skin – equal parts clean ingredients, skin-loving benefits and no-fade performance. She knew that what you put on your skin can change you, and she decided to make a change for the better. She became a mineral makeup pioneer, launching high performance makeup with skincare at its core and setting the world stage for what was to become the mineral makeup revolution.

Loved by makeup professionals and consumers alike,jane iredale has always been the skincare makeup. In a beauty world of no’s and don’ts, the brand is all about can.

Beauty that can perform without harmful toxins

Beauty that can restore skin with beneficial botanicals

Beauty that can bring out the absolute best you

In recent years, the brand has evolved to develop the jane iredale Skincare Makeup System to help people create their most flawless, natural, long-wear look, quickly and easily.

It’s three steps that anybody can do to create flawless skin every day. The skin loving Primer, Foundation and Hydration Spray work synergistically to create smooth, lasting coverage that looks and feels like skin and contain nurturing ingredients that support the health of the skin at the same time, allowing people to get everything they want from makeup in one high-performance, easy system.

STEP 1 – PREP

Use one of the jane iredale Smooth Affair Primers to smooth and hold makeup fast. Light yet rich formulas minimise the appearance of pores and lines, smooth skin texture and hold makeup in place for enhanced transfer-resistance. Natural ingredients like Grapefruit Extract, Apple Extract and Royal Jelly rejuvenate, brighten and hydrate the skin as they prepare it for optimal makeup application.

STEP 2 – PERFECT

The second step is to use PurePressed Base to conceal flawlessly and naturally. Concentrated, micronised mineral pigments maximise payoff and refract light, improving the appearance of skin tone and texture. Their nature is to bind together, holding fast to the skin, and creating a flawless finish, that protects with SPF and antioxidants. Free from fillers and full of ingredients that calm and protect, like Pomegranate, Pinebark and Algae Extracts, PurePressed Base allows the skin to breathe and function optimally. Mineral crystals overlap and create a flat, protective surface against UV rays and environmental pollutants. In fact, it’s such a popular product globally, that one PurePressed Base is sold every 60 seconds around the world!

STEP 3 – SET

Hydration Spray is the third step and sets the base for a stay-put, skin-like finish. A proprietary blend of distilled water and botanical extracts helps PurePressed Base adhere and set into the skin in one even layer, plus eliminates dullness and dry patches. Nourishing ingredients like Pomegranate Extract, Rosemary Leaf Extract and White Tea Leaf Extract hydrate, smooth and protect skin against free radicals and environmental stressors.

Long before Clean Beauty became beauty buzz words, Jane was committed to the same. Products are:

Cruelty-free

Talc-free

Paraben-free

Synthetic fragrances-free

Mineral oil-free

Plus:

Non-comodegenic

Heavy metal tested

Sensitivity tested

Allergy tested

It’s all about getting the look you love, without sacrificing the skin you want.

