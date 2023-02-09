The Hotel Britomart, located in the heart of downtown waterfront Auckland, has only been around for a couple of years but it has already cemented itself as an award-winning icon of sustainable luxury. If that sounds like an impossible oxymoron they have somehow cracked it and the world has taken notice.

But they aren’t just focused on collecting their own accolades, they have a commitment to showcasing the best of New Zealand’s wine industry with The Hotel Britomart Winemaker in Residence series. Hosted by Fine Wine Director David Nash, this is an intimate and educational bi-monthly event that introduces guests to some of New Zealand’s greatest winemakers and wine derivatives.

The latest winery under the spotlight is Akitu, a vineyard located in the heart of the Southern Alps, set back from Lake Wanaka at 380 metres above sea level. And a vineyard, dedicated entirely to Pinot Noir – a fragile grape but a pure expression of terroir, and a true representation of the “heartbreak grape.”

The series is held in two events on Wednesday 22nd February and Thursday 23rd February, will feature two different experiences so you might actually want to consider both. The Winemakers Taster, held in kingi, is a casual, standing, free-flowing tasting event that will feature wines from the very best vintages of the Akitu Point Noir Blanc, Akitu A1 Pinot Noir, and Akitu A2 Pinot Noir, all perfectly paired with bites served by kingi’s chef, Uelese Mua. The Winemakers Dinner, on the other hand, is a more formal event that will be hosted by Akitu founder, Andrew Donaldson, David Nash and the hotel’s Head Chef, Andrew Lautenbach. The dinner will feature a five-course degustation, expertly matched with some of the very best vintages of the Akitu Pinot Noir Blanc, Akitu A1 Pinot Noir, and Akitu A2 Pinot Noir. Andrew will also be sharing his 20 years of stories about growing Pinot Noir on the edge while you enjoy the product of this journey.

This series not only helps shine a light on the wine industry but it is also part of the hotel’s commitment to sustainable partnerships. David Nash, is a strong advocate for sustainable wine production and works closely with winemakers who share the same values. The hotel also supports local wineries and promotes wines that are made using organic and biodynamic farming practices.

Since its opening in October 2020, the hotel has quickly gained a reputation as one of the most sustainable and award-winning hotels in the country.

Designed by Cheshire Architects, the hotel boasts 99 guest rooms and five luxurious Landing Suites, each of which is named after a bay at the hotel’s sister property, The Landing, a luxury retreat in the Bay of Islands. The interiors of the suites have been designed in collaboration with Seattle’s Lucas Design Associates, who also designed the interiors of the luxury Residences at The Landing. These suites offer guests a bespoke stay curated by their own Guest Experience Manager, including private airport or city transfers, hosted drinks and canapés in The Libraries, and a guided Britomart neighborhood tour.

One of the hotel’s most striking features is its aforementioned commitment to sustainability. The Hotel Britomart is the first 5-Green Star hotel in New Zealand, earning the certification from the New Zealand Green Building Council through a dedication to using eco-friendly materials, creating healthy interior environments, using minimal resources, and managing waste well. This focus on sustainability has earned the hotel numerous awards, including Most Sustainable Business in the NZ Hospitality Awards and inclusion on the 2021 Conde Nast Traveler Global Hot List.

The hotel’s sustainable seafood restaurant, kingi, is another standout feature. Co-founded by chef Tom Hishon, kingi has received two ‘hats’ at the Good Food Awards and has been recognised as the Best Hotel Restaurant. The menu at kingi celebrates locally sourced and caught seafood, with an emphasis on sustainable fishing practices. The restaurant also has a carefully curated wine list featuring a curated selection of international wines and of course wines from some of New Zealand’s best wineries.