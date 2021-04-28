Choosing natural stones for your home means you’re skewing towards sophistication, durability, luxury, and timelessness. Not a bad move when taking into consideration what you’re adding onto and putting into your personal space where you will be spending the most of your time. The good outnumber the bad when it comes to opting for natural stones and experts from Prestige Surfaces would surely second this.

For the very thorough researchers or the skeptics, here’s a rundown of some of the benefits of using natural stones in your home:



Truly Unique Pieces

The beauty of using natural materials is that every piece is literally one of a kind. Nature is wonderful like that. Like waves, snowflakes, or leaves, no two stones are ever identical. Every stone possesses a distinct colour, patterns, set of veins, grains, and other natural characteristics. Using natural stones, for the lack of a better word, will naturally give your home a very unique look making it a little more special in its way.

Highly Repairable

A common misconception is that man-made flooring is much easier to repair than natural stone damages. More often than not, repairing and restoring natural stones is an easy-breezier task. Prestige Surfaces professionals can give natural stones a new lease on life by removing stains, etching, and scratches as well as repolishing surfaces to a like-new condition.

Warmth Bringer

Literally and figuratively speaking, natural stones bring warmth to spaces. Natural stone flooring is the best option for those considering underfloor heating because it is a good conductor of heat. In terms of look, stone tiles can and will add warmth to your home thanks to their natural colours and soft textures.

Higher Value

Investors and personal homebuyers gravitate towards anything and everything that screams ‘high resale value’. For this reason, having classic-looking interiors/exteriors and an overall timeless aesthetic in your home is a big plus. Natural stones, when creatively utilised and weaved into your home’s design, make spaces look effortlessly luxe all whilst withstanding the test of time, guaranteeing that it will add value to your property should you wish to sell down the line.

Low maintenance

Health & Safety is everything these days so the fact that using natural stones for flooring is the more hygienic and easier to clean option could come across as highly appealing. The floor remains clean most of the time because it does not typically retain dirt, dust, skin particles nor pet hairs.

To learn more about cleaning, sealing, and restoration of natural stone surfaces in your home, visit Prestige Surfaces.

Top image credits: Project Location: Canterbury, Australia; Landscape Design by COS Design; Pool and landscape construction by Esjay Landscapes + Pools; Photographed by Tim Turner; Wall pods by Lump Sculpture; Furniture by Mamagreen Furniture

