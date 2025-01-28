Summer is all about getting outside and soaking up as much sunshine as you can with the people you care about. To accommodate for this, a beautiful outdoor living area is essential to ensure you can make the most of it in the comfort of your own space. We will look through some of our most stunning showhome outdoor living areas that would be perfect for summer fun with family and friends.

Picture Perfect – Queenstown

This showhome based in Queenstown, suitably named ‘Picture Perfect’ offers an ultra-unique outdoor living area with a stunning backdrop of ‘The Remarkables’. Accessed from the main living area, the deck offers a special outdoor dining experience with the comfort of being covered and surrounded by the home. The outdoor concrete patio offers another space outside, this time out in the elements. The firepit gives you the option to enjoy the colder months outside or stay out late and enjoy the night sky with friends over a glass of wine.

Maturiki Splendour – Whangarei

Maturiki Splendour, Whangarei’s latest showhome features a spacious alfresco accessed from the main living area also besides a well-sized garden. A perfect spot for hosting family and friends, having drinks and a summer BBQ. Meanwhile the large garden should do the job in keeping the kids entertained. Alternatively, on the calmer days you can have a relaxing time reading and enjoying the hanging chair.

Greenhill Tranquility – Hamilton

This modern home makes the most of its outdoor size, creating a beautiful private area to enjoy fresh air and outdoor dining. The deck is accessed by both the main living area as well as the master bedroom, so you can easily access the spa to relax and unwind after a long day. The addition of the bark and stones in the landscaping ensures low maintenance living allowing you to spend time enjoying more of the things you wish to be doing.

Kupe Glamour – Coromandel

This expansive showhome in the Coromandel features outdoor living areas for all to enjoy. A large covered alfresco that is accessed from the open-plan living area. Great for hosting dinner parties and family gatherings, providing shelter for when the weather isn’t playing its part. To the left is a large patio and a decent sized backyard for the kids and dogs to roam, while all being surrounded by beautiful landscaping.

Williams Estate Wonder – Wairarapa

Wairarapa’s new showhome, Williams Estate Wonder, features one of GJ’s most popular designs, the Snell. A spacious 3-bedroom design which also includes a study and a media room. Another great addition to the design is the covered alfresco which is cornered between the master bedroom and the open plan living and dining area. A perfect spot for undercover, outside dining situated next to a huge back garden for all the kids to play and run around. The patio extends to ensure you can still soak in the sunshine if you want to relax with a book and a wine.

If you are interested in levelling up your outdoor living for next summer from the comfort of your own home, click here to find your local GJ’s team to get in touch and get your new home journey started today.