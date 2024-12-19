As we set into summer and the New Years break, we want to look back through some of the favourite GJ’s showhome summer features. These features will have you imagining how you could be living it up this summer and give you inspiration for some new summer ideas that you could be enjoying in your new home!

Bespoke in Brooklands

Starting off with a bang we have our Taranaki Showhome, Bespoke in Brooklands, with its stunning conversation pit featuring a built-in fireplace. We can only imagine the fun you could have here, surrounded by the beautiful landscape and native trees, laughing with family and friends while enjoying some bubbles late into the night, with the fireplace sizzling away to keep you warm.

Te Awanui Lodge

Tauranga North’s showhome Te Awanui Lodge makes great use of the kitchen position and deck by including a fold-out kitchen window and an outside serving shelf. Perfect for those summer days, this is a super functional feature. Whether you are wanting to soak up the morning sun with a cake and a coffee, are feeding busy kids who are playing outside or are hosting friends for brunch, this is a feature that can really elevate your indoor-outdoor dining.

Desert Romance

Neighbouring franchise, Tauranga South’s showhome Desert Romance also includes a special summer feature, showcasing a sleek expansive alfresco. Connecting to the kitchen of the home, this alfresco allows any meal to seamlessly be taken outside. It is also a perfect spot for a BBQ set-up and to host big events. The built-in fireplace in the column ensures you can stay nice and toasty as you entertain into the night.

Homestead Happiness

This custom designed showhome from Christchurch North features a large and stunning deck. Perfect for hosting big occasions like having a BBQ and drinks with friends or for just lounging around on and catching a tan. Accessible from the living, dining and master suite, this deck expands for almost the length of the whole home and provides access to a lush garden big enough for some family summer games or a pool!

Poetic in Peacocke

Hamilton’s latest showhome, Poetic in Peacocke, features large windows throughout the left wing of the home filling it with lots of natural light and sunshine. This open plan area covers the front living area, dining area and kitchen in the middle, and then the main lounge at the end. The lounge also seamlessly transfers to the deck allowing you to easily enjoy the fresh air, outdoor dining and the view.

If you are interested in seeing more of our showhomes, click here to view more or find your local showhome.

Want to get in touch with our team to see how we could bring your new home ideas to life, click here to find your local franchise to get in touch.