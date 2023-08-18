Your home should be your own oasis designed as a sanctuary for you to relax, unwind and enjoy. Therefore ensuring you’re home reflects yourself both in practical needs and aesthetic is highly important. While you can do many things to alter and adjust your home to work for you, nothing gives you the opportunity to fully embrace your wants and needs like starting from scratch does when you build a new custom home.

With GJ’s you have the ability to take one of their concept plans and customise it to meet your needs, or you can start completely from scratch and design a fully custom home that meets your needs. This was what was done for their stunning new Cambridge Serenity showhome.

A fully custom design this home has been crafted throughout to be unique and character filled. Starting with the home’s kitchen there are many subtle touches that make this kitchen special, from the ribbed island design that matches with the ribbed pantry, gold hardware, a curved island bench, and a contemporary style tile splashback.

The open plan living features plenty of windows to create a bright and airy oasis, and raked ceilings provide a spacious feel to the room. A large floor to ceiling window creates a stunning focal point to the lounge.

Moving to the home’s main bathroom featuring a bold choice of combining two statement tiles has created a glamourous feel to the space. Pink subway tiles compliment a larger terrazzo style tile to provide a bright pop to the home. While a beautiful medium tone wood vanity and gold mirror light create a luxe oasis perfect for a spa night.

Continuing with the pops of colour in the home’s main bedroom boasts a statement panelled feature wall in a calming sage green colour. The relaxing feel of the master suite continues into the home’s ensuite bathroom, which features a combination of white tile that create a contemporary and tranquil feel. Customised to be unique throughout this home’s layout was custom designed to work best for the site.

With GJ’s you truly get to have full creative control to create a home that suits you and your style, so to begin designing your new home reach out to your local GJ’s team.