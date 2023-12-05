Emma Chamberlain has teamed up with Levi’s to work on a new collection which nods to the legendary Redwoods, the expansive Pacific ocean, and all of the natural world of Northern California, where both brand and celebrity grew up.

It utilises earthy hues, cozy-core styling, and a signature woodsy print inspired by the rings of a redwood tree. Versatile and nostalgic, each cozy look in the Levi’s x Emma Chamberlain collection draws creative inspiration from Emma’s favourite thrift store finds. The collection’s tops includes a vintage-inspired, lined Boxy Jacket that features a classic point collar and a slightly cropped fit. For bottoms, the collection includes an overdyed, dusty purple-blue Midi Skirt finished with a frayed waistband and hem and red-orange Trousers with a relaxed fit and slightly tapered leg. The collection is available now.