Melbourne-based Aesop has released a new collection of six fragrances inspired by “worlds that transcend our immediate perception”. According to Aesop’s long-term fragrance collaborator Barnabé Fillion “worlds beyond perception” means a blend of woody, resinous and spicy notes opening with the sparkling citrus of Petitgrain, followed by Elemi and lavender flower.

Fillion notes “Ouranon is also about transcendence, similarly to Gloam Eau de Parfum, which embodies the state where thoughts turn inwards as the outside world recedes. Here, with Ouranon, we are going to the end, and we really let go, we enter a new cycle—looking at civilisations from the past or questioning the future.”

These aromas defy expectations and gender barriers being appropriate for any human with a nose for beauty.

The Eternal Bulgari

Inspired by Rome, the Eternal City, Bulgari is introducing the BVLGARI Roma handbag with a contemporary and refined design. It’s versatile and easy-to-match elegance is setting the stage for it to be Bulgari’s next daywear icon. Its compact shape is perfect for everyday use. It adds extra versatility with detachable leather strap switching it from a short crossbody or shoulder to a more sophisticated hand carry. The bag comes in top-quality calf leather and in a gem inspired palette such as Vivid Emerald, Truly Tourmaline, Saffron Amber, Foggy Opal, Ivory Opal, silver and black.