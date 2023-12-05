We’re full swing into Summer so that means it’s time to jump the ditch and work on that sunburn on the sunny Gold Coast. There have been a lot of new openings since we last visited, so here are our quick picks for where to eat, where to stay, and what to do.

Stay

Rolling Seas, Bilinga Beach

Opened just in October Rolling Seas offers chic design meets approachable ambience with a laidback Mediterranean luxury vibe. It’s a private estate with uninterrupted views of the beautiful Bilinga Beach and ocean. The residence accommodates up to 12 across two separate villas. Eight within The Residence and four in The Cottage. It has its very own infinity pool, wellness room and ping-pong table to get active with. It’s perfect no matter whether you’re doing a romantic getaway or a family gathering.

Eat

Tayta Bar and Restaurant, Nobby’s Beach

This new restaurant is fresh off the grill and promises to be the Gold Coast’s first and only Nikkei Restaurant and Pisco Bar. Have you ever wondered what Peruvian cuisine tastes like with Japanese fusion? Wonder no longer as you sample the Pulpo Olivo, a slow cooked octopus dish with purple olive and anticucho sauce slow cooked for four hours. Or perhaps you’d prefer something a little more traditional like the Nikkei Chicken with teriyaki sauce, roasted potato, corn and aji amarillo. If you’re thinking of getting something to share with the whole table, our recommendation is the Tuna Tiradito, a Peruvian take on sashimi combining aji amarillo, salmon caviar, coriander oil and purple chips.

Top the night off with a Pisco Sour, cheers!

Do

Jetcar Australia, Main Beach Marina Mirage

Ok we’ve done the infinity pool, you’ve had your Peruvian/Japanese Fusion, it’s time to get that blood pumping a little with Jetcar Australia. See the Gold Coast at high speed on a luxury sports-designed water-propelled jetcar. Yes, it’s extremely touristy, we admit, but hey, it’s a lot of fun – sue me. Good for couples, families, or friends. Get a little soaked on a sunny day and have an absolute blast.

Sadly Marina Mirage isn’t what it used to be, and has taken a beating since Covid. If you wanted to do shopping afterwards, we recommend you head over to Pacific Fair instead! Good eating and good fashion to be found in abundance.