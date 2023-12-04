Add a touch of natural luxury to your living space or someone else’s with Wild Poppies Floristry and Gifts, New Zealand’s number one premium florist. Their online store extends the beauty of bespoke arrangements nationwide, ensuring a touch of nature’s elegance reaches every corner of New Zealand. For Auckland locals, the convenience of same-day delivery caters to and last-minute surprises. Wild Poppies Floristry and Gifts elevates floral gifting with premium brands. Offering Soho wines, Moet, House of Chocolate, Bennett’s Maungawhai, Petal Cupcakes, and Sweet Talk Baking, they exceed typical bouquets, providing gifts for every occasion.

wildpoppies.co.nz

Pour Thing

Who says that even the smallest detail of your pantry should not reflect personality and charm. Designer Alfredo Häberli always brings a sense of humour into his work and this sculptural oil can is a great example of his style. This sleek, minimalist yet impossible to ignore design creates an instant enhancement to your kitchen bench or dining room table.

Equally at home in the kitchen or on a dining room table, the stainless steel can boasts a rubber-sealed top and a long spout for easy pouring and precise dosing onto salads or whilst cooking.

finnishdesignshop.com

We’re Incensed

This unique Striped Nero and Fiore Hero Incense Burner and Vase is a gorgeous multi-functional addition to your living space. It’s the definition of versatility at its finest. Hand crafted from the finest Italian stone and available from just one quarry in the world, it forms part of an exclusive collection designed by The Cool Hunter. A subtle yet unmissable piece of decor, its multi-functional design allows it to act as both an incense holder as well as a unique decorative or function vase. Talk about hitting two birds with one (rare and lavish) stone.

shop.thecoolhunter.net

Water Slides are Back In

Water slides have finally grown up. Whoever said they were for children obviously missed out on the developing years of traditional slides with their plasticky appearance to what are now being called sculptural water slides. They function as both works of art and a water slide with a luxurious edge.

These sculptural statement pieces are made by UK based Splinterworks and are fluidly moulded and shaped to complement the space they occupy.

splinterworks.com