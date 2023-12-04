This is SO EASY! A summer smash — and also excellent in winter. This is another fine example of chilli getting busy with sweetness and fruitiness.

MAKES ABOUT 500ML

190g icing sugar

4 limes

2 fresh habaneros

450ml cream (or crème fraîche)

Note

Pour some boiling water into a small bowl and submerge a dessert spoon for about 1 minute before scooping the ice cream. This will allow you to form sexy-looking spheres.

Measure icing sugar into a bowl. Zest 2 of the limes into the icing sugar bowl. Add the juice of all 4 limes to the bowl.

Finely chop the habaneros and add to your mixture. Stir to combine.

Time to whip your cream! Pour into a mixing bowl and whisk until thick and peaky. If it’s not thick enough or ‘peaky’ enough, your ice cream won’t set properly.

Once you’ve whipped your cream, add the sugary, citrusy habanero mixture — use a spatula to make sure you get it all! Fold mixture together to combine and get some air through it. Don’t over-stir, though. As soon as it’s combined, you’re done!

Transfer mixture to a container with a well-fitting lid and bung it in the freezer for 2½ hours. After the 2½ hours, take the mixture out of the freezer and give it a good old stir around with a spoon. Just to aerate the mixture — so it doesn’t become too dense.

Bung it back in the freezer for another 2½ hours. Then it’s ready to serve!

Recipes Extracted from The Lucky Taco Cookbook by Sarah and Otis Frizzell, published Penguin Random House NZ, RRP $50.00. Photography © Victoria Baldwin.