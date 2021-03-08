International Women’s Day is upon us and the economical, political and social achievements of women will be celebrated worldwide. With so many role models to choose from, which well-known women are we most intrigued about?

Reboot Online commissioned research utilising Google search data to analyse the six most searched for online women in the world. These are the questions we most want to be answered.

Name Year of Issue Number of Monthly Global Searches Greta Thunberg 2019 2,600,000 Beyoncé 2014 1,500,000 Angela Merkel 2015 949,000 Serena Williams 2003 910,000 Malala 2009 313,000 Oprah Winfrey 2004 309,000

With a total of 2,600,000 monthly global Google searches, Greta Thunberg takes lead. Greta’s most popular question, with 8,900 searches, asks who Greta Thunberg is. Greta is a climate activist and is famous for the school strikes on Friday, also known as Fridays for Future.

Name Question Monthly Global Searches Answer Greta Thunberg Who is Greta Thunberg? 8,900 Greta is a high-profile climate activist How old is Greta Thunberg? 8,100 18 years old – Greta’s date of birth is the 3rd of January, 2003 Where is Greta Thunberg from? 1,200 Greta is from Stockholm, Sweden

Who runs the world? Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter is in second place with 1,500,000 monthly global searches. 10,000 people per month Google how old is Beyoncé? Born on the 4th of September in 1981, Beyoncé is 39 years old.

Name Question Monthly Global Searches Answer Beyoncé How old is Beyoncé? 10,000 39 years old – Beyoncé was born on the 4th of September, 1981 How tall is Beyoncé? 2,600 Reportedly, Beyoncé is 1.7m/5.57ft tall How many Grammys does Beyoncé have? 1,700 Beyoncé has currently won 24 Grammys – more pending

Ranking third is Angela Merkel with 949,000 monthly global Google searches. It would appear there’s a lack of awareness as to who she is, as who Angela Merkel is ranks first. The multi-lingual German politician has been Chancellor of Germany for over 15 years now.

Name Question Monthly Global Searches Answer Angela Merkel Who is Angela Merkel? 350 Angela Merkel is a German politician who has been Chancellor of Germany since 2005 How old is Angela Merkel? 250 Angela is 66 years old and was born on the 17th of July in 1954 What languages does Angela Merkel speak? 90 Reportedly, Angela Merkel can speak three languages including German, English and Russian

Notable questions asked about the other inspirational women are as follows;

Name Question Monthly Global Searches Answer Serena Williams How old is Serena Williams? 1,800 Serena is 39 years old – her date of birth is the 26th of September, 1981 How tall is Serena Williams? 900 Reportedly, Serena is 1.75m/5.57m tall How old is Serena Williams’ daughter? 500 Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr was born in 2017 and is three years old

Name Question Monthly Global Searches Answer Malala Yousafzai Who is Malala? 900 Malala Yousafzai is an activist for female education and founded the Malala Fund with her father How old is Malala? 900 Born on the 12th of July in 1997, Malala is 23 years old Where is Malala from? 450 Malala was born in Mingora, Pakistan

Name Question Monthly Global Searches Answer Oprah Winfrey How old is Oprah? 3,200 Oprah Winfrey was born on the 29th of January in 1954 and is 67 years old How much is Oprah worth? 1,200 Her real-time net worth is $2.7B Where does Oprah live? 600 Oprah’s main house is in Montecito, California

Methodology:

Reboot Online analysed the average global monthly search volumes of the women using Ahrefs.com The top six women with the highest search volumes were chosen Subsequently, Reboot Online explored each woman’s top questions and noted down the search volumes – some questions were omitted due to repetition and so the next one was selected. Data was collected on the 5th of March 2021 and is accurate as of then.

You’ll also like: