With the rollercoaster of a year that we experienced in the past 12 months, it’s easy to feel deflated or uninspired by working out. Finding a routine or rhythm (or planning anything, for that matter) becomes increasingly harder and it’s often easier to forgo a workout if it all seems too much.

However, with a new, brighter year ahead of us. It’s time to ditch the old routines and find excitement in the unknown. Switching up your workout has become the new workout routine of 2021, challenging our bodies to become more versatile and functional, while curving the boredom of the tried and true.

Ensuring you are supported throughout your workouts all starts with the gear you have, in particular, the shoe you choose to take you through the challenges. Reebok’s latest offering to their infamous Nano range, the Nano X1, gives you the versatility and support you need to take you through all different types of training, whether its HIIT, Cross-Training, weight training, running, walking, or biking. It packs speed, control, style and comfort all into one shoe, making it the perfect companion to help you smash your fitness goals.

Les Mills instructor, Reebok advocate and our latest fitness inspiration, Kayla Gordine made it her goal this year to push past the usual by incorporating new and different styles of workout in her routine. We sat down with Kayla to talk about her love of fitness, how to find motivation when it’s lacking, the importance of switching up your workouts this year and why she loves her Reebok Nano X1.

What sparked your passion for fitness?

I grew up playing a lot of competitive sports, where I became fascinated by the human body and what it could do. This led me to want to explore all avenues of fitness, the body and the mind. I went into studying, training and teaching straight after high school. I also just have a competitive nature and love to challenge myself mentally and physically too.

As a Les Mills instructor and Reebok advocate, you lead classes across a range of disciplines, how do you prepare for yourself for such a broad range of workouts?

I like to centre myself with some breathwork or a visualisation exercise to help set the intention and get into the zone for the type of class. I also prepare my body with training variety and rest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Atkins-Gordine 🌻 (@kaylagordine) What do you love about your job? I love seeing people move together, feeling the same thing at the same time and seeing the energy shift from the start to the end of class. I love being part of people’s days and challenging myself to show up as all I am, authentically. Your New Year’s goal is to incorporate different styles of workout into your routine. Why is this and can you talk us through these? For the past five years of training and teaching, I haven’t felt very connected to my body. I’ve over trained, under eaten and been out of touch with my menstrual cycle. By training smarter, in tune and sync with my body, and using different types of training, I am way more connected and know how I need to be training. I like to incorporate a mix of HIIT, functional weight training, walking, running and yoga all into my weekly routine to ensure I have time to recover and focus. What are the benefits of switching up your workout routines through the week? When we give ourselves variety in our training, our bodies respond and become more versatile and functional. It keeps our bodies guessing and working with our body’s cycles, as we are stronger and faster some days and need to be delicate and gentle in others. This allows you to continue to push yourself to train at your best and curve any boredom with repeating the same style of movements each day. Taking it slow some days will give your body the chance to recover so that you can perform at your optimum level when you do train a bit harder. What’s essential to a great workout? Setting an intention to challenge the mind and body. This always helps me stay focused and present on what I’m doing and know what I’m going to do with a goal in mind. This could be a time, reps, rounds, KMs, or an overall focus of giving full energy and effort. Another essential for me is to ensure you are supported throughout a workout and this really does start at the shoe. When you are someone like me who likes to switch up work out styles throughout the week, it can mean having multiple shoes to suit each style of movement. However, my Reebok Nano X1 are designed with versatility in mind and are optimised to support all styles of fitness from HIIT, functional weight training, running, walking, all the way to cross-training. What features of the Reebok Nano X1 do you love the most? There are so many features to the Nano X1 that it makes it hard to choose. From its supreme cushioning which has energy return technology, through to its sleek shape and design. However, the feature I love the most is its Flexweave knitted material that is lightweight while providing the toughness needed to support me through all styles of movements. This helps to give me great stability, regardless of what style of movement I am undertaking. So, choosing the right shoe is an integral part in achieving your fitness goals for 2021? Absolutely, choosing a proper shoe can help protect you against unwanted injuries and lessen the impact of your step to cushion your foot from heavy landings. The Reebok Nano X1 has been part of my everyday weekly trainings and fitness routines and I have taught many classes in them, from GRIT to BODYPUMP. It truly is The Official Shoe of Fitness, encouraging me each day to tackle a different work out style. How do you continue to challenge and push yourself? I constantly remind myself I am my very own competition and the only thing that can stop me is my own mind. I have a curious nature and have always been interested in trying new things. My journey lately has allowed me to drop my guard about how good I am or what I look like doing something and giving it a go for the fun of it! We all lead busy lives, what tips do you have to fit in a workout when your schedule is filled up? Do it in the morning! Do what you can, even if it is five minutes of pushups or stretching or breathing. It will start your day on a high. This way, you are always giving yourself a small bit of time to start your morning, regardless of what the rest of the day brings. For some, it could be dancing to some favorite music or going on a walk with the dogs. It looks different for us all but just do what you can and enjoy it. Kick start your new workout routine with the Reebok Nano X1, available on reebok.co.nz now with an RRP of $210 NZD. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Atkins-Gordine 🌻 (@kaylagordine)

