How To Design A Maximalist Haven

In one of our articles, we’ve featured a list of multiple ways to make your home a minimalist’s dream abode. This time around, we’re flipping the coin to bring you tips in embracing the bold, loud, detailed and dynamic nature of a maximalist’s aesthetic.

Minimalism is a style loved by many, but it’s not necessarily for everyone. Some people tend to love the overloading of many things – colours, textures, prints, etc. And then for some, they could be curious… curious to leave the bare minimum-life to try intricacies-galore! If being “extra” have piqued your interest, read on for tips in designing a haven for maximalists.

Life’s a Jungle

When people think of a maximalist’s space, they often think of bold colours or detailed wallpapers. Yes to both, but a more natural approach could be packing your place with plants. Not only is this proven to be healthy, but it keeps your space seem “breathable”. Golden rule would be all things in moderation, so don’t go overboard with the plant-shopping. Achieve balance and harmony across your home by crowding plants in one room, and just adding a plant or two in others.

Mish-Mash it Up

Designing a maximalist space doesn’t necessarily mean filling every space and surface of your home with something. It also doesn’t mean you’re saying goodbye to white or neutral-coloured walls. Going that extra mile for your home could mean curating multiple dynamic pieces that vary in colour, textures, and/or materials. An example of a combo for a space would be printed curtains, large wooden artworks, plus an eye-catching floral arrangement.

Wow Factor

If you’re wanting to take a baby step for now, instead of going for the maximum maximalist vibe, adding just one feature piece or element to a room to spice it up could be your best bet. A mosaic-tiled bathroom wall perhaps? If clutter is a concern, bring the wow by adding a chandelier to the room. Or choose a statement furniture – nothing screams ‘wow’ like an industrial hammock right smack in the heart of your lounge.

All or Nothing

Lastly, for the bold and brave… plant both of your feet in the door because why not?! Pack your space with all things that you love and ditch interior design rules out the window. Want a fully wallpapered room, from walls to the ceiling? Go for it! How about multiple floral arrangements in a room? Yes, do it! A ginormous artwork? A chandelier? A printed couch? We say, follow your dreams!