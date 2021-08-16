How To Design A Minimalist Haven

It is so easy for our houses to feel overwhelming and busy with all our clutter and things we feel we can never part with building up over time. From kids toys to books, to knick-knacks and Tupperware, this stuff can dictate how we live and can have a habit of taking over. Marie Kondo and the minimal living movement is an ever-growing trend, where less is more and people are embracing clean living with a few quality pieces that will last a lifetime, rather than meaningless stuff clogging up interior space.

Aside from the aesthetic appeal of a trendy, simple space, the trend brings several personal benefits, such as improved health, financial freedom and easy maintenance. I want to take a deeper look into the trend and cover just a few of the ways we can start on making our home a cleaner, calmer minimalist’s haven.

Create a Neutral Base

The starting point of any minimalist home is a neutral base to bring a calm, fresh environment and an easy color palette. Typically, these bases are white so that there is freedom when it comes to which tones and colours you want to play with. Whether you’re like me and adore all the shades there is of beige, cream and tan, or prefer a darker palette of gray and charcoal, the world is your oyster.





Make it Personal

Creating a minimalistic space does not necessarily mean robbing its personality. Minimalist homes often reflect the taste of the owner, and how they like to live. These spaces should be unique and fluid, suiting our most basic and demanding physical and emotional needs. Take time when re-styling this space and take in your daily rituals and patterns so that while it’s made to be calm, it remains functional. For example, re-designing a kitchen could consist of less hardware, utilising or adding subtle lightly-coloured cabinets, and a clean, custom table that’s big enough for you and the entire family to come over and share dinner together, while adding some greenery here and there, or a splash of colour.

Let Form and Texture Lead

Keep your home in a simple state, with every one of your pieces curated with intent. Look for warmth, depth, texture and muted or dramatic rich tones. Adding texture through material and fabrics can help enrich and add warmth to the space. While walls, floors and surfaces may be kept simple and light, there must be an element of balance when it comes to our interior pieces, to avoid your space from becoming too neutral, uninvited or bland.





Invest in Quality

The end goal of designing a minimal space is to ensure that it’s somewhere anybody would want to spend time. For that reason, impulse buying on trendy items you’ll get sick of does not work if you are trying to simplify your home. Instead, invest into timeless, well-built pieces that are made to last. Whether it be furniture or couch cushions, these quality pieces will only enhance the pared-back aesthetic. Plus, it’s better for the environment.