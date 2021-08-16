7 Simple Ways to Bring Nature into Your Home

Following Mother Nature’s lead in incorporating natural elements into your home is one of the most powerful ways in which to create that much-needed sanctuary to help keep us cool, calm and connected with the natural world indoors. Even the smallest, simplest of touches that mimic and incorporate the natural world can make all the difference in transforming the look and feel of your abode with an inspiring and welcoming aesthetic that appeals to all the senses. Here are our top seven ways to get you started on infusing your sanctuary-to-be with a touch of biophilic design:

Natural Textiles and Fibres

The various textiles in your home offer a wonderful opportunity to introduce natural elements into your home. Natural fibres such as jute, rattan, sea grass, sisal, cork or bamboo for place mats, rugs and storage baskets, wool for chunky knitted throws and other natural plant-based fabrics and fibres for throw pillows, napkins, dish and hand towels and other small fabric items are also a great way to integrate aspects of the natural world into your home. Even better, opt for earthy tones or natural motifs inspired by nature in addition to leaving materials to speak in their raw, original stage.

Cultivating House Plants

Introducing houseplants cannot be overdone. Not only do they take in carbon dioxide, give off oxygen and filter the air of airborne pollutants, they are also proven to help reduce stress and anxiety. For those who aren’t blessed with green fingers, some of the best houseplants include spider plant, aloe, ferns, ivy, peace lily, ficus and palms. If you’re feeling creative, try your hand at a succulent or air plant gallery, which are big on low-maintenance, requiring only a smidge of indirect sunlight and the occasional spritz of water. On the whole, it helps to be mindful of the types of plants you choose and the amount of sunlight they need in determining where in your home they will reside.

Crafted and Unrefined Wood

Celebrate the soft, natural lines, texture and imperfections of furniture and other functional or decorative elements crafted entirely from wood such as an accent wood slab coffee table, a smooth oak table or knotted wood shelves. Wood is one of the warmest and most versatile natural elements that not only exudes a beautiful tactility but brings a unique sense of warmth to a space. Rich in colour and natural edges, wooden elements can be either left raw and untreated or finished with a shiny polished marble look.

Indoor Herb Gardens and Living Walls

Cultivating an indoor herb garden not only provides herbs handy for home cooking, but they will also infuse your space with a natural plant-based aroma. They are also easy to grow and only demand a bit of sun and water to thrive. These can be made the centrepiece of a living wall that makes the most of a blank vertical space in your home. Alternatively, utilising a slab of emerald green moss or a collection of succulents hung up in a variety of ceramic pots will do an equally good job of bringing the sense of serenity of a lush green garden indoors.

Scents of Nature

Drawing on scents from the natural world is an excellent way to add another dimension to your quest to bring the natural world indoors. Whether you aspire to the scent of wildflower bouquets, of lush green meadows or forests, or the life of the ocean, scented candles, natural essential oil diffusers, incense and potpourri are all excellent ways to emit a subtle but steady scent that evokes the natural world throughout the day. Consider adding botanical aromas such as eucalyptus, rosemary, lavender, mint or bergamot, which can also play a significant role in supporting and uplifting your mood and general well-being. Other essential oils include Frankincense for grounding, vetiver for calming, patchouli for balancing and wild orange for uplifting to name but a few divine natural scents.

Collected Stones, Rocks and Shells

In addition to adding a lush green ambience exuding positivity and tranquility courtesy of some houseplants or a living wall, consider incorporating a little something extra of visual interest, such as showcasing a collection of smooth round river pebbles, crystals and gems, seashells or other natural items such as dried botanicals, driftwood or pinecones in a clear vase, a bowl or a shallow ceramic dish. Vibrant geodes can also be used as coasters. These elements are champions at adding natural texture, a unique point of interest and vibrancy to your decor.

The Flow of Water

In using all the senses as touch points to bring the natural world indoors, the sound of flowing water is a powerful way to create a calm, revitalising and peaceful atmosphere in your home. Whether it’s installing a fish tank, a slate water wall at your entrance or another form of indoor water feature, a water element will enrich a space and add a unique atmospheric ambience to your sanctuary.