Boost Your Mood with Food

Given the times we are in, we can’t and mustn’t shy away from things that could improve our mood, especially if they’re delicious. As we all know, not all foods have positive effects on your body. However, some are proven to do wonders for your overall mood and wellbeing and are definitely worth consuming.

Studies show that the more people made smarter food choices, the more their depression improved. That’s because eating healthier helps improve brain health and gut health, which is the other part of your body that plays a vital role in your mood. Your gut is home to billions of bacteria and other microorganisms (bugs) that are involved in many functions critical to your health and wellbeing.

So, here we bring you a list of items worth adding to your grocery list for a much happier disposition through and through.

Foods Rich in Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 fatty acids is a key mood-boosting nutrient alters brain chemicals linked with mood, specifically dopamine and serotonin. Regrettably, it’s one our bodies don’t produce, which is a good enough reason to prioritise eating foods rich in omega 3. Research and studies suggests omega-3s bring heart-health benefits, can help mild to major depression, as well as show reduced anxiety symptoms.

Add to cart: Salmon, Flax seeds, Chia seeds, Walnuts, Tofu, Brussels Sprouts, Canola and Olive oil, and Avocado

Pro-tip: Elevate your lockdown dinner menu with this tasty Salmon with Lemon, Tomato and Basil recipe featured in our Autumn Issue.

Enjoy a Box of DARK Chocolates.

Chocolate is a popular comfort food for a reason. Most of the times when people are depressed, sad or anxious, a photo of a chocolate bar pops up in their heads. Beyond the deliciousness, this is because dark chocolate and cacao powder help in the release of endorphins. This treat has all the properties that are linked to the antidepressant effects of phenethylamine, tryptophan and serotonin, and it does something to our brains, helping it to induce an overall calming and soothing effect to our bodies. Chocolate also contains a type of antioxidant called polyphenols, which are thought to boost mood.

Add to cart: Dark chocolate and cacao powder

Pro-tip: Make your arvo-break better with a throwback recipe – a delicious Chocolatey Frappe featured in our Spring 2020 issue.

Tea time.

If you haven’t jumped on the green tea-train yet, this is your sign to do so. Green tea, praised to be one of the healthiest beverages on the planet, contains several mood-boosting nutrients and L-Theanine, which is an amino acid that helps fight anxiety.

Add to cart: Boxes of Green Tea… lots of it!

Pro-tip: Read 7 Of The Best Benefits Green Tea Has To Offer