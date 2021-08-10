Gucci Works Their Magic In Their Latest Campaign

Time and time again, Gucci has proven that they are an absolute creative powerhouse – not that they need to. Their magic transcends their handbags, clothing, shoes, and more; but is evident in how they present each one of their pieces and/or collections. Known for their loud, bold, clashing colours and prints, the luxury brand is no stranger to making a statement. Like a shock to no one, the House doesn’t disappoint with another inspired advertising campaign featuring their newest timepieces and jewellery.

Gucci’s latest campaign features fine jewellery and watches plucked from multiple collections through a series of bold and playful portraits, two adjectives that are easily associated with the brand, that gives an obvious nod to the peculiar fashion editorial pages of ’60s magazines. The campaign is a lively, energetic, and modern interpretation of vintage portraiture, comprising a striking series of close-ups of models whose playful hand gestures and strong poses foreground the jewellery and timepieces, which are the stars of each composition.

The campaign, which stands on the more minimalist end of the spectrum (that is, for Gucci’s standards), highlights timepieces from the Grip collection G-Timeless Automatic with bee motif and jewellery from the Gucci Flora and Interlocking G collections, against the most delicious hues of green and blue backgrounds. The solitaire rings shine in a rainbow of vibrant hues, combining coloured enamel with opal, topaz and other precious stones, while the collection is a diamond-encrusted version with a heart-shaped tanzanite centrepiece.

To say that this campaign is so very easy on the eyes would be an understatement. We have Alessandro Michele, Gucci’s Creative Director, and a team of brilliant creatives to thank for another sartorial campaign that’s one for the books.

Creative Director: Alessandro Michele

Art Director: Christopher Simmonds

Photographer: Angelo Pennetta

Make Up Artist: Thomas de Kluyver

Hair Stylist: Malcolm Edwards