4 Ways To Look After Yourself During Lockdown

The world we’re living in right now is a lot, and I mean – a lot. There’s a global pandemic, we’re in and out of lockdowns, and there’s too many sourdough loaves filling up our Instagram feeds. It’s so easy to feel overwhelmed and stressed, uncertain about what the next day will bring, and if we’ll ever be able to travel overseas normally again.

In saying that, it’s so easy to not look after ourselves and forget our healthy everyday routines, myself included. Lockdowns and working-from-home can be disguised as a somewhat ‘holiday’ or break, where you can sleep all day, rest, work where you want to and live comfortably. Yet, this mode of thinking is far from sustainable. It wears thin, and the desire for routine and motivation kicks in. So here are some of the lessons I’ve learnt through the lockdowns, impulsive haircuts and endless amounts of baking on how to look after myself and keep a sense of normality in today’s reality.

1. Stay Active

Probably a given, one of the best ways to keep motivated through coronavirus is keeping active. Physical activity produces several ‘happy’ brain chemicals such as dopamine, serotonin and norepinephrine, putting more spring into your step for the day to come. You don’t need to be a fitness freak to do this either. It could be as simple as going for a walk on your lunch break around the block or to the beach, or a 10 minute workout in your living room. However you decide, I can guarantee that you won’t want to go back to bed afterwards.

2. Declutter Your Space

We’ve all pulled out the “I don’t have time” card when finding an excuse as to why we haven’t already, but when it’s where we have to spend all of our time, there’s no reason not to. After all, the space we eat, sleep, live, work, and breathe in should be providing the utmost comfort while being somewhere we want to thrive, spreading positive aura. Dust off those old books, clear out the wardrobe, and say hello to a new, refreshing space to live your best (lockdown) life.

3. Get Into The Kitchen

Alright alright – while I may have had a dig at the sourdough trend earlier, one of my favourite things has been improving my cooking and baking skills. Takeaways haven’t been as available, so there hasn’t been much other option and honestly, it’s been for the better. Getting into the kitchen not only saves you money, but gives you skills that you’ll always be able to use and a healthier alternative. My personal favourites have been homemade curries, donburi bowls, and burgers. As for baking – kick your sweet cravings to the curb with some freshly baked cookies or muesli bars. The internet has endless easy recipes to choose from.



4. Take a Break From the News

Between social media and the news, we’re all feeling saturated by coronavirus and all the news it brings. Being informed is really important, but at the same time, too much of anything can be harmful. We need to remember that our mental health is just as important as our physical health, and what goes in can play a big part in what comes out. Read a book instead, or write in a journal. The world is your oyster.