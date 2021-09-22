9 Tips To Reduce Your Risk Of Cognitive Decline

Brain function is often impacted when we‘re stressed and tired; and naturally starts to decline from the age of 40. The great news is that our brains can create new connections, and with the right nutrition and environment, they can build new brain cells and slow cognitive decline.

So, how can you improve your brain health and reduce the risk of cognitive decline?

1. Exercise your brain

Leisure and physical activities such as listening to music, playing sport and participating in engaging brain activities like crosswords, can all help reduce your risk of cognitive decline and even improve cognitive function.

2. Exercise your body

Physical activity shows a consistent, yet not always significant effect on cognitive decline. It’s likely that the best effects come from a combination of physical activity, improved diet and regularly challenging the brain with new activities.

3. Get enough sleep

Not sleeping enough, or poor sleep quality is a risk factor for cognitive decline. It’s recommended to have between 7 and 9 hours of quality sleep per night.

4. Eat a healthy diet based on natural, unrefined foods

There is a relationship between diet and cognitive decline and it’s likely that eating a diet based mostly on natural, unrefined foods can reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

5. Increased fruits and vegetables

Increased intakes of fruit and vegetables are associated with slower rates of age-related cognitive decline with the strongest effects from cruciferous and green leafy vegetables.

6. Vitamin C

Maintaining healthy levels of vitamin C from nutrient-rich foods to avoid a deficiency is likely to have a protective function against age-related cognitive decline.

7. Omega-3

The omega-3 fats EPA and especially DHA, play an important role in brain development and healthy functioning of the brain and central nervous system.

8. Caffeine

Caffeine is a well-known cognitive enhancer. It can improve attention, vigilance, reaction times, problem-solving, mood, and reduce fatigue.

9. Multi – vitamins and minerals

Having a diet rich in vitamins and minerals will help your brain function at its best. However, it’s not always possible, that’s why a supplement like Nuzest’s Good Green Vitality, designed to help fill the nutritional gaps in modern diets, is a great way to ensure adequate nutrition.

Good Green Vitality contains over 75 ingredients, a combination of nutrients and adaptogenic herbs to support cognitive function and help cope with stress. This includes panax ginseng, rhodiola rosea, gotu kola, sunflower lecithin, organic chlorella, rosemary leaf extract, B vitamins, magnesium, probiotics, ashwagandha, zinc, copper, bioflavonoids, co-enzyme Q10, vitamin A and vitamin E.

The forms of each vitamin, mineral, and nutrient in Good Green Vitality have been selected based on their bioavailability and contribution to the synergistic effect of the formula. Each one chosen specifically for the benefits it provides to the body, including the brain and nervous system.

Want to know more about Good Green Vitality? Click here.