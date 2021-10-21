2 to 3 large peaches

5 to 8 large strawberries

1 cup raspberries

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice , from 1 large lemon

freshly squeezed , from 1 large lemon 1/2 cup brandy

750 ml dry Rosé wine

2 cups soda water

Fresh mint sprigs , for garnish

Method:

1. Remove the stone from the peaches and slice.

2. Hull the strawberries and also slice.

3. In a large pitcher or punch bowl, add all the fruit (incl. the raspberries) and sprinkle the sugar on top and allow to soak for 20-30 mins.

4. Add the lemon juice and brandy and stir to dissolve the sugar.

5. Add the bottle of Rosé and stir. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.

6. Just before serving, add the soda water and fill pitcher or bowl with ice. Stir well.

7. Pour Rosé Sangria into glasses filled with ice, ensuring each glass gets plenty of fruit.

8. Garnish with mint and serve.