Get Fruity With This Perfect Picnic Cocktail
While it may not feel like it, summer is just around the corner. A season of sunshine, beaches and all things refreshing and sweet. And what better way to celebrate the near arrival of everybody’s favourite time of year than with the ultimate summer drink – Sangria! Here we have it paired with another quintessential summer beverage – Rosé – and lots of the best summer fruit. So pack your picnic, grab your bubble mates and enjoy this tasty wee tipple to welcome in the warmer days ahead.
Rosé Sangria
Ingredients:
- 2 to 3 large peaches
- 5 to 8 large strawberries
- 1 cup raspberries
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice, from 1 large lemon
- 1/2 cup brandy
- 750 ml dry Rosé wine
- 2 cupssoda water
- Fresh mint sprigs, for garnish
Method:
1. Remove the stone from the peaches and slice.
2. Hull the strawberries and also slice.
3. In a large pitcher or punch bowl, add all the fruit (incl. the raspberries) and sprinkle the sugar on top and allow to soak for 20-30 mins.
4. Add the lemon juice and brandy and stir to dissolve the sugar.
5. Add the bottle of Rosé and stir. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.
6. Just before serving, add the soda water and fill pitcher or bowl with ice. Stir well.
7. Pour Rosé Sangria into glasses filled with ice, ensuring each glass gets plenty of fruit.
8. Garnish with mint and serve.