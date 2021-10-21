Unlike a fine wine, which gets better with age, the passing of time isn’t quite as kind to our skin, which gradually loses its youthful resilience as we grow older. Amongst a whole range of causal factors including the daily onslaught of modern-day external aggressors, this process is also due to the natural waning of one of the most abundant proteins found in our body, responsible for forming the “scaffolding” that provides the strength and structure for our skin to maintain its firmness and elasticity – collagen.

While traditionally, most of us will routinely reach for anti-ageing skincare products that are a topical solution for improving and maintaining skin and appearance, there has been a seismic shift in awareness of beauty flourishing from the inside out, as part of a holistic approach that places the spotlight on a correlation between dietary supplementation and skin health. Riding this inner-beauty-boosting wave, collagen powders and collagen liquid shots are having a moment in the spotlight with all their potent peptide goodness that is so important for skin function, including hydration, firmness and elasticity.

This holistic understanding of beauty and healthy ageing is something that has been front of mind for Australian cosmeceutical skincare brand Dr. LeWinn’s for over 30 years. In their quest to empower women to not only look but feel their best, their approach is grounded in the understanding that our skin is one of our most vital assets, is constantly changing throughout every chapter in life, and dependent on a number of factors such as hormonal balance, lifestyle choices and environmental influences.

It is not surprising then, that Dr. LeWinn’s is helping to redefine beauty and its relationship to our health and wellness on the ingestible beauty front with the addition of two collagen-centric products that harness the remarkable power of peptides with the debut of their Marine Collagen Peptide+ Inner Beauty Powder and Marine Collagen Peptide+ Inner Beauty Liquid Shot.

The Marine Collagen Peptide+ Inner Beauty Powder, which comprises thirty 6g easy-to-use sachets, is the ideal addition to bolster your daily beauty regimen, whose high quality ingredients include 3,000mg of sustainably sourced Hydrolysed Marine Collagen and Collagen Peptides, alongside a potent antioxidant combination Dr. LeWinn’s calls their Collagen Boosting Tri-Complex blend. The formulation works hard to boost collagen production and visibly enhance the skin’s firmness, smoothness and elasticity, while strengthening hair and nails. The incorporation of antioxidants also helps to slow down the damaging effects of free radicals and signs of early ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles.

If you prefer drinking your collagen goodness, the liquid version in the Dr. LeWinn’s Marine Collagen Peptide+ Inner Beauty Liquid Shot is a delicious peach-flavoured shot. This is offered in ten 50ml concentrated doses of an impressive 10,000mg of the sustainably sourced Hydrolysed Marine Collagen and Collagen Peptides, as well as Dr. LeWinn’s Synergene Collagen Boosting Complex – a potent antioxidant blend formulated with Vitamin C, Blueberry juice concentrate and spinach powder intent on boosting skin hydration, improving skin firmness and smoothness, and your complexion overall.

While the concept of ingestible skincare is now firmly in the mainstream, it pays to know that not all collagens are created equal. Dr. LeWinn’s Marine Collagen Peptide+ Inner Beauty Powder is flavourless, which makes it the perfect partner with water, your morning coffee, tea or breakfast smoothie. If food is your preference, the collagen powder can also be incorporated into cookies, pancakes, eggs, oatmeal, yogurt or your favourite go-to baking recipe. Dr. LeWinn’s has furthermore ensured there are no undesirable additives or fillers in their formulations with the powder and liquid shot being 97 percent and 99 percent sugar-free respectively, alongside containing no artificial colours or flavours. Both the powder and the liquid shot are also dairy and gluten free.

Underscoring these new ingestible beauty formulations is also the fact that Dr. LeWinn’s marine collagen has been sustainably salvaged, specifically from the skin and scales of already-caught ocean fish, ensuring minimal waste and environmental impact. If you are looking to reinvent your beauty routine, this potent collagen combo of Dr. LeWinn’s is a great place to start on a new path of inner health that radiates outer beauty.

