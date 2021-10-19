Pantone, the company with the most trusted voice when it comes to colour, has released its colour trend report for Spring/Summer 2022, and you best believe we are about to be inundated with bright, happy, and pop-y hues!

While these colour trends are more evidently seen in the world of fashion, these trends tend to cast their net wider as it inevitably trickles through to the home design space as well. The Pantone Fashion Colour Trend Report Spring/Summer 2022 features ten standout colors that are set to inspire playful creativity and unconstrained expression that is full of life.

As previously mentioned, this happy bunch of colours has equally joy-inducing names such as Bubblegum, Popcorn, and Super Sonic. The rest of the lineup includes Cascade, Coral Rose, Potpourri, Sudan Brown, Fragile Sprout, Orchid Bloom, and Coffee Quartz. It’s a mixed bag of hues, some of which are eclectic and some on the more classic/neutral end of the spectrum.

If you’re interested in sprucing up your spaces but find the idea of major interior overhauls to be daunting, here are a few tricks to inject these fun hues into your space:

Candles

Buying colourful candles would be a non-intrusive way to add colour to your home. Beyond their decorative nature, they are functional too as they bring a bit of relaxing energy to any given space and they make every home a little more homey.

Florals

Nothing screams ‘understated colour explosion’ than a bouquet of flowers in your home. They bring a punch of colour in your space without having to commit to something permanent, say like repainting a wall or buying a pricey piece of furniture. And let it be known that we’ve unpacked 4 Amazing Benefits of Having Fresh Florals in Your Home , so safe to say this is something we strongly recommend.

Cushions

Image from Bedthreads

We love a good pillow party moment. Switching up your cushions, whether it’s in your lounge or your bedroom is a simple trick to add bright pops of colour to your interiors, again, without the crazy price tag. To play it a bit safe, working with neutrals like Coffee Quartz and Sudan Brown could be your best bet. If you wanna go bold and bright, you’ve got Super Sonic and Bubblegum. But if you’re wanting a dash of “cute and quirky”, or just looking for the happy medium, the stunning shade that is Orchid Bloom is the way to go.