Cliches are cliches for a reason, and as far as home add-on’s go, there’s one standout thing we would strongly recommend, most especially this season – FRESH FLOWERS.

Ignore the sarcastic overtone on the iconic Devil Wears Prada scene. Yes, florals for spring may not be the most groundbreaking of ideas, but when it comes to bringing life into your space, one could never go wrong when you put fresh flowers front and centre.

Apart from the aesthetic value florals bring, here are four other reasons why having fresh blooms in your home is beneficial:

Flowers reduce stress and boost your mood.

We’re starting strong with a double-whammy of a reason to head to the florist closest to you, stat.

There’s no denying we are in stressful times. Fortunately, studies and surveys reflect that when we receive or are surrounded by flowers, stress levels are reduced. Also, the scent of flowers is known to aid relaxation, hence why bath products often offer floral scents. Coincidentally, receiving flowers inevitably boosts mood for most women. Researchers believe that this is because “flowers provide the opportunity for nature contact, which is an established health-promoting environmental exposure.”

Flowers clean the air.

Could there be a more perfect excuse to add flowers to your shopping list during this Covid-plagued time? Just like gorgeous greeneries, some flowering plants can filter and clean the air of the room too. According to studies, flowers like peace lilies and gerberas (which are in season, btw!) can help to remove harmful toxins from the air and can even improve a night’s rest, as they give off large amounts of oxygen. How about that… flowers giving your space a fresh vibe, all while it freshens your air.

Flowers can help you physically heal.

This explains why most hospital gift shops always have flowers for sale. A study conducted amongst 90 patients during their recovery period who were placed in rooms containing flowers showed “significantly more positive physiologic responses evidenced by lower systolic blood pressure, and lower ratings of pain, anxiety, and fatigue than patients in the control room.”

Apart from the benefits to your physical health, flowers could also make you feel and think better. Rooms containing flowers give off a more positive energy, which in turn could make people feel more cared for, leading to improved recovery rates.

Flowers can be beneficial to your relationship.

Another research shows that being around flowers increases the level of compassion that one could feel for others. With these, people tend to be more willing to extend a helping hand to those in need. Both compassion and a helping hand could only do wonders for your relationships, right?