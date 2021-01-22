Vicki Taylor

Creative Director / Fashion Designer for taylor, Symetria and The Shelter

The most rewarding part of my job…

I am very spoilt that I love what I do – I communicate through clothes and I love making women feel great about themselves. I love working everyday with such a talented network of kind, caring and creative individuals at taylor who all share the same goal.

Life motto:

Do what you love.

Favourite book:

I am still a big fan of Becoming – Michelle Obama’s book.

My goals for the next 12 months are…

At the start of 2020, my goal was to expand our Northern Hemisphere business. We secured Selfridges as a stockist plus other selected designer boutiques for our Northern Hemisphere brand SYMETRIA last year, so we wanted to build into the UK and Europe and see that market grow.

Then 2020 threw us a few curve balls in March, so our goals have been re-evaluated and for me, my goal over the next six months is to support and take care of my team through these unprecedented times so we are poised and ready to go once we are allowed back out into the recovering world.

The women who inspire me:

Creatively, the Belgian designer, Ann Demeulemeester.

She was the head of her own self-named brand that inspired a generation to think differently about their clothes. She followed her heart and enabled women to be strong and independent. She believed that all humanity has elements of the masculine and feminine and therefore blended gender neutrality into her own style, where sexuality and femininity were not hindered by the beliefs of history.

The change I want to see in the next 12 months is…

The world recovering from this tragedy and building itself into a stronger, more caring and sustainable global society.

We have all been blindsided by events this year and it has given us space and time to reassess our view of the world and our place within it.

