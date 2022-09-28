It’s time to iron the wrinkles out of your life. That’s right, say goodbye to those toxic relationships you’ve been stuck in for far too long, and while you’re at it, throw out that old school iron and steamer cluttering up your home and replace it with the Tefal IXEO Power Handheld Steamer & Sanitiser. This handy device is made by Tefal, the No.1 Linen Care brand in the world.

IXEO Power provides an All-in-One garment care solution that combines iron, steamer and ironing board into one clever device. It was so clever and good looking in fact that it was the only appliance that won the Good Design Award – Best in Class Accolade in 2020. That’s just the power of making something in France I suppose.

We’ve been doing things in threes around here recently because everything is better in threes, and the IXEO Power is no exception. It offers a unique 3-position Smart Board, ergonomic upright design, high-pressure steaming and lightweight ironing. Think of it as one of those modern standing desks that prolong your life by a couple years by giving you better posture and a friendlier treatment on your back. It’s height is easily adjustable, making it comfortable for absolutely anyone in the house to use. Time to put the kids to work.

It is an excellent solution for wrinkle-free looks every day. The steam also kills up to 99.99% of viruses, bacteria & germs. If you’re trying to get tough creases out, there are three steam levels, although reviewers agree that the standard setting is more than powerful enough to deal with anything you throw at it.

If you’re looking for the ultimate in convenience, and a solution that irons, steams and sanitises, then look no further than the new Tefal Power IXEO All-in-One Solution.

