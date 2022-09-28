Do you ever get the feeling that sometimes when you’re using a product that the people who designed it never used it? Perhaps they don’t have to change the bins, get a poopy onesy off a wriggling child, or clean the house whatsoever. Well we can report to you that the engineers behind the Miele Triflex HX2 Pro definitely do appear to sample their own products. They’ve packed so much into this thing it’s being touted as three vacuums in one.

It’s a cordless vacuum with a new Digital Efficiency Motor which produces 60% more suction power than its predecessor. It takes advantage of electrobrush and high-performance Vortex technology, the Miele Triflex HX2 outperforms even Miele’s most powerful corded cleaners. So don’t go thinking you’re losing out on grunt just because you’re going cordless. You’re in good hands here.

It has three separate modes which you can switch between effortlessly, making whipping through your home for a quick vac easy, or at least as easy as vacuuming ever can be. Picking up all the stuff off the floor and dumping it on the bed to deal with later will still be up to you. The first, and obviously most important is comfort mode which makes Triflex light and ergonomic in your hand and allows the vacuum to free stand making cleaning large areas a breeze. This is achieved by having the motor positioned near the base of the handle.

Reach Mode cleans hard to reach places such as ceiling corners by putting all the weight near your hand, so you aren’t having to hold the motor above you extended on the tube, giving you fatigue.

Finally there is Compact Mode is lightweight and convenient for cleaning car interiors and furniture.

Every HX2 Pro is packaged up with a spare battery and charger cradle, with extended total use time up to 120 minutes. If you need to stop after that to charge, then you probably deserve the break anyway!

Visit www.therelease.co.nz and enter to win one. Promotion ends 30/11/22. T&Cs apply.