Built in a popular suburb this city section was part of a subdivide opportunity undertaken by the GJ’s Manukau team. The section was split into two to provide two stylish family homes, one being this stunning showhome.

If your existing home is sitting on a large section you could be sitting on a gold mine. By subdividing your existing section an additional house can be built on the same site. Live in one and sell or rent the other, or sell them both.

Take a look at this stylish showhome that was custom designed for this subdivide opportunity.

Your first peek of the property from the driveway is sure to lift your eyebrows. The grey and white exterior colour scheme complements clean architectural lines, giving it impressive street presence.

Enter by the front door and you’ll find yourself in the open-plan lounge, dining and kitchen area, which has a high, angled ceiling. The layout of this generous space provides well-defined zones for relaxing, cooking, eating and socialising.

The central feature in the lounge is a vertical panel feature wall with an Escea real-flame gas fireplace and space for a wall-mounted television. For pleasing symmetry, the fireplace is flanked by triple-pane vertical windows. Wide sliding doors open to a sheltered deck and walled garden area for outdoor living.

The sophisticated simplicity continues in the kitchen, where the lengthy sink counter doubles as a four-seater breakfast bar. The kitchen’s rear wall includes space for a French door refrigerator and an ergonomic cooking zone equipped with quality Smeg appliances. Cupboards and drawers with handle-less one-touch opening give the kitchen an uncluttered look that helps to make the home feel larger than it is.

A long hallway provides access to the home’s three bedrooms, the master suite has a walk-in clothes storage and dressing room, while the other two bedrooms have generous built-in wardrobes.

So, whether it’s a new house in the backyard, or something bigger, contact your local GJ’s franchise to discuss subdividing your land today.