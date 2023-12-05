To dazzle or not to dazzle, that is the question with the new Mini DolceVita. This new timepiece being modelled by the ironically timeless Jennifer Lawrence dazzles with a case framed by 38 IF-VVS Top Wesselton diamonds. It’s your choice though, another iteration lets the rectangular 21.50mm x 29.00mm stainless steel case powered by a highly-accurate L178 quartz movement sing for itself.

The diamond variants come in striking fashion-forward colours – ivory white, mint green, blossom pink, and serene blue. Five more go for the understated look, because you already look ravishing without the extra bling.

Each model is offered on the newly-designed stainless steel bracelet or on a stylish black leather strap; the Roman-dialled watch is also available with a red leather strap.

Each Mini DolceVita model is a powerful expression of elegance and the Italian sweet life long-associated with the collection.