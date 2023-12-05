This christmas Piaget has been inspired by the Côte Aux Fées in Switzerland with the French Riviera for its new jewellery collection. The collection features watches, rings and necklaces among others. Each one capturing the inspiration of white mountain slopes, golden evenings, deep icy blue nights and picturesque coasts.

One of our favourites is the Sunlight necklace crafted in rose gold with a dazzling white mother-of-pearl set with precious diamonds. An elegant Open Possession Ring has moving malachite and diamond calbachons radiating deep warm energy.

They also have a range of watches on offer. Our favourite has got to be the green Piaget Polo Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin for its eclectic look. A set of Possession Bracelets make a trio ready for stacking, adorned with diamonds and ranging from precious yellow, rose and white gold.

In conclusion, we wouldn’t be mad about receiving any of these this Christmas season.