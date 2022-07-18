Well kept teeth are essential. I was going to add qualifiers but that’s really all there is to it. Healthy clean teeth spin out to have so many repercussions. It boosts your confidence, it bolsters your mouth health, the list goes on. I swear there’s more than just two things.

According to doctors and your mum, the two essentials you need to achieve clean teeth is to brush twice daily and floss once a day between your teeth to remove anything lurking in between. Flossing is fine but it’s not the most elegant solution. But your mornings are about to get way less fiddly because Philips has thrown out your old box of floss in favour of Quad Stream technology and the Philips Sonicare HX3711/22 Power Flosser.

What you get is an oral irrigator attached to a little water reservoir station that sits neatly on your bathroom countertop. The station holds 550ml of water which is all you’ll need for a thorough clean and fresh beautiful teeth. Refilling is just a matter of running it under the tap for a second.

The Philips Sonicare HX3711/22 Power Flosser creates an X-shaped stream of water that reaches deep between teeth for a gentle, thorough clean. This X-shaped water stream, which is the aforementioned Quad-Stream technology is up to 2 x more effective at removing plaque than manual flossing. Also it cleans along your gumline as well, giving an all round cleaning experience.

If buzz words like “Quad-Stream technology” wasn’t enough for you, it also has Pulse Wave technology which means it gently pulses water to guide you from tooth-to-tooth to make sure you get every nook and cranny.

It comes with your choice of two flossing modes. Clean mode does a continuous flow, which is perfect for everyday cleans, while Deep Clean uses pulses for a thorough cleaning experience. It also comes in 10 intensities so every mouth is catered for.

RRP$249.99 | philips.co.nz

GIVEAWAY! Visit therelease.co.nz and enter to win amazing prizes! Promotion ends 31 August 2022. T&Cs apply.