We’ve all seen a vacuum cleaner that can lift bowling balls with its suction, but have you ever seen one that counts dust before? People fall into two camps when it comes to vacuuming. Either you get a cathartic sense of accomplishment doing some indoor mowing, getting the carpet threads all headed in the same direction, or you get nothing at all from the experience and get no sense of accomplishment from the mundane task. The Dyson V15 Detect Absolute cordless vacuum is an excellent vacuum, and aims to maybe crush this latter feeling with the help of some pseudo-gamification. Or at the very least give you empirical evidence about what such a good job it’s doing.

This vacuum is packed to the brim with features and is solidly positioned in the premium vacuum category. It’s cordless, so easy to manoeuvre and agile. On the top is an LCD screen that displays statistics about how much the vacuum is picking up off the floor. It can even indicate when you’re done with an area.

That’s not where the cleverness ends though. On its head is a precisely angled laser which can light up all the invisible dust covering your floors. The interior piezo sensor, which continuously sizes and counts dust particles, also increases suction power as required. It’s like a vacuum that works with you, rather than against you, like the normal ones that flip themselves upside down when they get caught on a chair you’re dragging them past.

Being wireless, you have a good 60 minutes of charge onboard. If you’re still vacuuming for more than an hour, you definitely deserve a break anyway. It also comes packed with 2 cleaner heads and 4 tools for getting all the various nooks of your house. Personally I want to see what sort of dirt high scores I can get with this thing.

