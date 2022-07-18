Our recommended product highlight this week is the Tefal OptiGrill Elite. Finally we can take the guesswork and babysitting out of cooking meat to perfection.

The Tefal OptiGrill Elite is a pretty clever little grill, and we’ve been pretty happy with the results so far. Tefal has a solid reputation for kitchenware and this latest gadget is no exception.

It takes the guesswork out of making the perfect steak, and this is an absolute godsend when dealing with fussy family and friends who all like their’s different. Simply slap your meat in, let it measure its thickness and then set how you’d like your steak to be done. Cooking times are very reasonable. Doing burger patties will set you back about four minutes while a steak is going to take around 6 depending on how well done you’d like it. There’s even a special searing option! The intuitive grilling assistant guides you, step by step, so you know when to add and remove your meat. Once it’s going, a timer on the handle lets you know how long it will take before it’s ready. The new searing boost function sears meat to perfection with stripes, just like a restaurant.

Twelve automatic programs also ensure delicious chicken, fish, vegetables and more, without the need to monitor. Of course if you don’t like leaving it all up to the computer overlords, there is a manual option to cook however you like.

All the gear is dishwasher safe and the aluminium nonstick dishes are sloped to allow runoffs of fat while cooking.

If you’re looking for a new griller that can do it all (as long as “all” is grilling things to perfection automatically), then seriously consider the Tefal OptiGrill Elite.

