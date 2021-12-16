Summer is finally here and we’ve got the ultimate cocktail to celebrate the sunny and warm days ahead. A Pimm’s cup is known to be the ultimate English Summer cocktail – think lazy afternoons outside the tennis pavilion after a few games or quaint garden gatherings. And while we’re not in England, we are definitely in Summer so it’s time to dust off the pitcher and try this DIY-Pimm’s cocktail.

Using gin, sweet vermouth and Cointreau instead of Pimm’s, and adding tropical orange slices and herby basil leaves, you’ll have the perfect tipple for your next garden party or other summer get-together. Whether it’s your end-of-year work party, Christmas Day or a New Year’s Eve celebration, bring out a pitcher of this Orange and Basil Pimm’s cocktail and you’ll be the ultimate party host.

Orange And Basil Pimm’s Cocktail

Ingredients

300ml gin

300 ml sweet vermouth

175ml Cointreau or other orange liqueur

1 orange, halved and sliced, plus extra slices to serve

20g ginger, sliced

Chilled tonic water or lemonade

Basil leaves, to serve

Method

1. Combine gin, vermouth and Cointreau in a pitcher.

2. Add the orange and ginger slices, then chill.

3. Strain into glasses filled with ice and pour over the tonic water or lemonade.

4. Serve with the basil leaves and extra orange slices. Serves 4.