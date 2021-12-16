There is something special about setting foot in an unfamiliar place, trying a new activity, or having a novel experience. The short of it is that venturing off the beaten path and really experiencing the world is food for the soul, be it making lasting memories, cultivating new friendships, or simply enriching your life for the better. But the one thing that can make all the difference when we are off conquering those bucket lists is having that home away from home feeling to come back to when it’s time to regroup and recharge after a day of action and newfound adventure.

Queenstown is easily one of New Zealand’s most breathtaking four-season alpine spots, blessed with the stunning jagged backdrop of The Remarkables mountain range, rising sharply from the mighty Wakatipu. And it is most certainly one of those places that is good for the soul, brimming with a vast offering of activities from scenic adventure to the ultimate in relaxation and everything in between. While there is no shortage of all manner of adventuring to be had in this sightseeing mecca, such as exploring Queenstown’s scenic lakes, walking or cycling its trails, playing golf, shopping up a storm or wining and dining at the region’s many award-winning wineries, it is another thing to find that home base with just the right sense of comfort that perfectly blends and balances, the familiar with the new.

The recent flagship debut in Queenstown of one of the most recognised hotel brands in the world is worthy of our special attention for precisely this “home base” experience when planning a trip to this scenic hotspot. To begin with, the brand new Holiday Inn Queenstown Remarkables Park is strategically nestled in the newly developed Remarkables shopping and entertainment precinct in the heart of Frankton, right at the foot of The Remarkables. Not only is it just five minutes to Queenstown Airport and a convenient 30 minutes to Remarkables Ski Field for a ski trip during the colder months, but it is also perfectly positioned to explore all sides of Queenstown, Arrowtown, and the greater Central Otago region including the famous Gibbston Valley.

The new multi-million-dollar establishment is also the first full-service hotel to open within the new Remarkables Park lifestyle development, featuring 182 cleverly-designed rooms and suites, many of which sport balconies and offer spectacular views of The Remarkables mountain range. The premium location of Holiday Inn’s first new-build in New Zealand in a decade is an exciting development for Queenstown on the upper midscale accommodation front, but it is the ushering in of a dynamic new concept in hotel design that really sets this new offering apart.

Holiday Inn’s Queenstown Remarkables Park comes with the unveiling of their first “Open Lobby” concept in New Zealand – a design approach that has worked a treat in Europe and which transforms the traditionally underutilised lobby area of a hotel into a spacious and inviting central hub from which to work, eat, drink and socialise.

Setting a warm, welcoming tone from the moment guests arrive, Holiday Inn’s multi-faceted Open Lobby realises a unique design-led concept dedicated to functionality and which is based on a keen understanding of how people navigate their space at home to offer guests as much flexibility as possible in one space, whether they are looking to dine, relax with a glass of wine, meet, catch up on some work, or have fun.

The next-generation concept transforms the traditional hotel lobby format by combining the reception area, restaurant, bar, lounge, and media lounge into one cohesive living room-like space all within sight of the lobby. The space is primed for guests to move seamlessly between the expansive fireplace, Giants Bar & Restaurant, media lounge, and intimate seating areas in which to settle with a board game or some holiday reading. An e-bar to charge phones and check emails with a drink and a snack on the side means coffee meetings and working lunches can be coordinated with minimal fuss while guests can gather to share the highlights of their action-packed day while tasting a fine selection of Central Otago wines or craft beers from Giants Bar.

Holiday Inn has left no stone unturned in fine-tuning this innovative hotel concept, it being built on the foundations of extensive research to cater to the needs of the modern traveller who seeks a flexible workspace and inviting social space in one, with in-house dining and beverage outlets within easy reach. The Giants Restaurant, which prides itself on refined rustic fare that makes the most of fresh local produce is the perfect spot for a hearty breakfast and freshly brewed coffee to get you energised for the day ahead; while the Rolling Giants to-go cafe specialises in an extensive offering of healthy and indulgent snacks and other tasty provisions to grab-and-go for all the adventuring and exploration ahead.

The relaxed yet contemporary vibe continues in the hotel’s rooms and suites, which start at $160 per room. Twin, King, and Accessible rooms are outfitted with Vittoria pod coffee machines, robes, slippers, smart TVs with Chromecast for personal app streaming and free Wi-Fi.Bathrooms are bright and roomy with dual shower heads and SOAK superfood skincare amenities. Guests can also take advantage of IHG Rewards, which offer member-only benefits and the ability to earn points on every stay at 6,000 destinations around the world.

The hotel’s prolific use of floor-to-ceiling glass also heightens the feeling of being ensconced by Queenstown’s world-class scenery, while the layering of organic textures such as timber finishing and natural stone is complemented with shades of forest green and iron ore to reinforce a sense of connection with the landscape while exuding serenity and calm.

Relaxing after a day of new sights and experiences in the cosy seating areas of the Open Lobby Lounge as the day recedes with a grazing platter and glass of local Gibbston Valley wine in hand, guests are treated to the light play from the setting sun bestowing The Remarkables with a dusky pink hue. Just the perfect balance to make you feel at… well… home.

Holiday Inn Queenstown Remarkables Park is now open, with reservations pouring in for Summer. To make a reservation or for further information, visit holidayinnremarkables.com or phone New Zealand: 0800 322 222 and Australia: 1800 486 357.