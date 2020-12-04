Cointreau is quite the aficionado when it comes to unique twists on the classic margarita for those partial to kicking off a new summer season in the most appropriate way. Their mouthwatering Art of the Mix Mango Margarita is fresh, fruity and summery, not to mention sweet and tangy as you complete this tasty libation with a chilli lime-seasoning salt-rimmed glass. Tropical escapes might remain the stuff of dreams for now but this refreshing cocktail will scream vacation to you with every sip.

The Mango Margarita

30ml Cointreau

45ml el Jimador Tequila

20ml Fresh Lime Juice

30ml Mango Juice

10ml Simple Syrup

Step 1

Add all ingredients to shaker along with 1-2 grinds of black pepper. Add ice and shake.

Step 2

Fine strain over ice into chile lime seasoning-salted* rocks glass.

Step 3

Garnish with lime wheel and/or pineapple frond.*1:1 chile lime seasoning to salt.

Spice up your cocktails with Cointreau this summer.

