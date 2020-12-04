Try This Fruity Margarita Recipe With A Spicy Twist On A Classic
Cointreau is quite the aficionado when it comes to unique twists on the classic margarita for those partial to kicking off a new summer season in the most appropriate way. Their mouthwatering Art of the Mix Mango Margarita is fresh, fruity and summery, not to mention sweet and tangy as you complete this tasty libation with a chilli lime-seasoning salt-rimmed glass. Tropical escapes might remain the stuff of dreams for now but this refreshing cocktail will scream vacation to you with every sip.
The Mango Margarita
30ml Cointreau
45ml el Jimador Tequila
20ml Fresh Lime Juice
30ml Mango Juice
10ml Simple Syrup
Step 1
Add all ingredients to shaker along with 1-2 grinds of black pepper. Add ice and shake.
Step 2
Fine strain over ice into chile lime seasoning-salted* rocks glass.
Step 3
Garnish with lime wheel and/or pineapple frond.*1:1 chile lime seasoning to salt.
