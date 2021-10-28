The Mojito cocktail is perhaps one of Cuba’s most famous exports. While its origin is still debated, it has been said to be a favourite drink of Ernest Hemingway and was found to be the most popular drink in Britain and France a few years ago.

The simple cocktail contains five base ingredients – white rum, sugar, lime juice, soda water and mint – and its refreshing yet sweet and sour flavours have made it a popular summer tipple. Even a virgin Mojito is just a delicious and refreshing on a hot summer’s day! We’ve found this stunning recipe that switches up these base ingredients a little to give it a fruity, berry twist. This Blueberry Mojito replaces the lime juice with lemon slices and adds a handful of blueberries, making for a soft, sweet and tangy flavour.

Blueberry Mojito

Ingredients

100g blueberries

3 lemons, chopped

2 tbsp granulated sugar

2 mint sprigs, leaves picked

350ml white rum

600ml soda water Method 1. Place blueberries, lemons and sugar in a jug and muddle. 2. Bruise the mint leaves and then add them to the jug, along with lots of ice. 3. Pour over the rum and soda water and stir. 4. Serve in high ball glasses.

Make 6 cocktails.