The Top 7 Hot Pools in New Zealand You Must Visit

New Zealand is one of the most thermally active places on the planet. Being conveniently located over two active tectonic plates with an abundance of geothermal energy brimming at the earth’s surface in the form of bubbling mud pools, spitting vents and erupting geysers, fortunately there is more to this picture postcard of primordia with the offering of a whole plethora of mineral-rich pools perfect for the ultimate in respite and relaxation. On the flipside, our fair country also offers some stellar “hot spots” of the glacial sort for soaking away those Winter Blues. With wellness benefits such as relieving aches and pains, promoting circulation and reducing stress, here is our top pick of the best soak-worthy destinations around the country guaranteed to warm your chilly cockles.

1. The Lost Spring, Whitianga

Fed from a rare water source some 700 metres below the surface of the ground that was considered lost for generations until rediscovered by founder Alan Hopping, The Lost Spring is a truly unique geothermal offering nestled in the heart of Whitianga. Surrounded by lush tropical and native New Zealand flora and birdlife, and great poolside service, The Lost Spring offers a range of temperatures and depths to suit everyone. The Crater Lake Hot Pool offers the warmest temperatures, while running waterfalls connect the warm shallows of The Lost Springs’ largest thermal pool, past the bubbling Bathtub Terraces, through to the cooler temps of the swim-in crystal cave pool adorned with amethysts, stalactites and stalagmites.

2. Kerosene Creek, Rotorua

The magic of this natural bathing experience occurs where the hot water from a natural spring bubbling up from under the earth, meets the cool waters of Kerosene Creek to create a toasty warm geothermal hotspot in which to soak your aches and pains away. Flowing through lush native bush around 35 kilometres south of Rotorua on route to Taupo, the stream features little hot pools built up by bathers from small, smooth rocks beside a two-metre waterfall from which to enjoy the hot water cascading down. With no admission charge and requiring just a brief walk down a slightly primitive track, while it is not called Kerosene Creek for nothing being geothermal and all, this is an eau naturale hot pool experience like no other.

3. Polynesian Spa, Rotorua

Frequently acknowledged as one of the top ten spas in the world, Rotorua’s award-winning Polynesian Spa’s 28 hot pools draw exclusively from two different natural mineral springs – one acidic and the other alkaline – to offer an historically unique geothermic bathing experience. The slightly acidic Priest Spring is said to help relieve tired muscles, aches and pains, while the Rachel Spring, a source of alkaline water, offers the antiseptic action of sodium silicate to help nourish the skin. Specialising in a range of soul-soothing spa therapies with offerings such as geothermal mud body wraps, aromatherapy and relaxation massages, and wellness rituals including hydrotherapy and a reflexology walk, this iconic complex is the ultimate all-in-one escape at which to relax and recharge.

4. Wairakei Terraces and Thermal Health Spa, Taupō

Positioned beneath the cascading Wairakei silica terraces and a beautiful waterfall surrounded by native flora and birdlife, Wairakei Terraces and Thermal Health Spa boasts the perfect “stepping-back-in-time” setting for some serious rest and relaxation time. This geothermal wonderland – open to those 14 years and older – offers silica-enriched pools laden with a unique array of additional therapeutic minerals with natural healing and detoxifying properties including sulphate, magnesium, iron, calcium and potassium. Therapeutic massages enhanced with the use of indigenous herbal oils and balms complete an holistic approach to your restorative downtime to perfection. And with Māori cultural experiences and geothermal tours also on offer, there are few thermal spa retreats as picturesque and interesting as this geothermic gem.

5. Omarama Hot Tubs, Omarama

The wide, tussocked expanse of the South Island’s iconic High Country combined with pure mountain water sourced from snow and glacial melt courtesy of the Barrier Range, drawn up from a well into some Japanese onsen-inspired cedar tubs is the winning formula of Omarama Hot Tubs. Sun or snow, the specially designed tubs, which are crafted from sustainably harvested Canadian Western Red Cedar and fuelled with natural and sustainable local resources, can be set to the perfect temperature either by turning up the heat from the natural wood fire that heats it or by simply adding cool pure mountain water from the tap. Each tub, which holds up to four people, has its own private landscaped setting – complete with changing room and shower – from which to unwind and take in the awe-inspiring Waitaki/Mackenzie country landscape or if you choose to stay on late, the breathtakingly clear, dark-night sky view.

6. Maruia Hot Springs, Lewis Pass

Ensconced in the snow-capped Southern Alps on the beautiful Lewis Pass National Reserve, the award-winning Maruia Springs draws on an historical natural geothermal mineral spring for its beautifully designed natural hot spring pools, day spa and all-round eco-wellness retreat. While taking in the mountainous picture-postcard landscape with lush forest as far as the eye can see, soak your aches and pains away in a natural geothermal mineral pool post hiking a sub-alpine trail, then dine off a nourishing organic menu but not before balancing your mind and body with one of their daily wellness classes. Holistically, it doesn’t get much better than this.

7. Onsen Hot Pools, Queenstown

Perched high up on a cliffside, overlooking the Shotover River canyon against Queenstown’s majestic alpine scenery, Onsen Hot Pools offers a unique twist on a Japanese tradition as part of a top-notch boutique day spa experience. Their range of cedar-lined hot pools filled with pure glacial water boast complete privacy and uninterrupted views rain, snow or shine courtesy of retracting roofing and windows to immerse bathers seamlessly with the stunning landscape at hand. A newly-expanded day spa also offers an extensive range of world-class treatments for face and body, or for the ultimate in pure and unadulterated indulgence, add their Ultimate Relaxation Experience or Serenity Soak & Spa to your relaxation and rejuvenation escape mix.

Top image: Polynesian Spa