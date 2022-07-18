Father’s Day isn’t far away now. Rather than wait till the last minute and have September 4th creep up on you, get your shopping done now. Let’s kick off with our first pick this season which is the Philips S9985/50 shaver.

Artificial Intelligence can give us many things; personalised ads, fears about what it truly means to be a human, a perfect shave. There’s only one of those that I’m interested in and the Philips S9985/50 shaver can deliver it in spades. Perfect for dad, the Philips S9985/50 is powered by A.I to give you incredible skin comfort. With the help of the GroomTribe app, it uses motion-sensing technology that tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique. It manages this by Bluetoothing straight to your phone. Philips has found that after just three shaves with the help of all this tech and the GroomTribe app, men are able to achieve a far better shaving technique than they previously had, resulting in far fewer passes. Self improvement is the real gift here.

It’s a dummy proof shaver really, so absolutely perfect for dad. Sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. With up to 150,000 cutting actions per minute, the Dual SteelPrecision blades shave close. This thing really is all about creating a comfortable shave. One nice touch (literally) is the protective coating that lies on the shaver head between it and your skin. This coating minimises irritation by reducing friction by 25%.

Its 72 high-performance blades are made in Europe and are completely self-sharpening, meaning this thing can go and go. Of course, sometimes it does require a little TLC and for that you can use the included Quick Clean Pod that cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute. Using the Quick Clean Pod is found to be 10x more effective at cleaning than just the regular old water method.

$599.99 | philips.co.nz

