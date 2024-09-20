For New Zealand to address its needs for more public housing, it needs to move in the way of medium-density homes. Townhouse developments allow for a better utilisation of land close to cities and popular neighbourhood areas.

GJ’s experience, creativity and smart designs ensure they can create medium density developments that both maximise the sections potential, and offer a great home to live in. This multi-unit showhome in Manukau effectively demonstrates how GJ’s can optimise a small section of only 559m2 in a highly sought-after urban location to create 3 beautiful homes.

The 3 separate homes within this multi-unit showhome showcase GJ’s different specifications and materials, with them being built in a good, better, best spec level. These different designs and homes provides a number of desirable options for different parties, whether it is investors, multi-generational families, downsizers or first home buyers.

Express Spec Home – Campbell Surprise

Going inside we start by looking at Campbell Surprise, which is GJ’s express spec and is the smallest of the three homes at 120 square metres. Despite this, the floor area has been carefully planned to make it feel like a bigger home.

The lower level of this attractive home has an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area. From the lounge, huge glass stackers open to a courtyard with plenty of space for all-weather furniture and a barbecue.

The sleek kitchen has Fisher & Paykel appliances, a full-height pantry and bar seating for two. Close by is the dining alcove. The downstairs level comes complete with a powder room, laundry and storage.

On the carpeted upper level there are three double bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes and views of the neighbourhood. They’re served by a spacious bathroom with shower, bath and wall-hung vanity.

Classic Spec Home – Campbell Charisma

The next home in this showhome, Campbell Charisma, comes in GJ’s classic spec. Featuring a crisp white and charcoal décor, and painted timber slats that give it a touch of the Hamptons. It’s quite different to the first home, demonstrating how each home in the complex can have a unique personality.

With a floor area of 145 square metres, including garaging and laundry, this home has an open-plan lower level with kitchen, dining and lounge linked to superb outdoor living, which is accessed through stacking sliding doors. There’s also a powder room on this level.

Upstairs there’s a master suite with walk-in wardrobe and ensuite bathroom, plus two additional double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes. The family bathroom has a stroll-in tiled shower, a lavish freestanding bath and on-trend black detailing.

Premium Spec Home – Campbell Deluxe

The largest of the three homes, Campbell Deluxe, has a floor area of 200 square metre and is GJ’s premium spec home. Its interior design blends Japanese and Scandinavian influences, evident in the use of light neutral tones, brass accents and an overall feeling of luxurious minimalism.

Downstairs is an open-plan zone, which revolves around the daily patterns of life. The kitchen is elegant and efficient, with integrated Asko appliances, a full-height pantry, sleek storage and exquisite lighting. The dining area is big enough for Christmas dinner with the whanau, and the family living room is a versatile space that opens to private outdoor living. The downstairs also includes a bathroom and double bedroom – ideal as guest accommodation.

Upstairs features another luxurious living room, where feature scissor trusses create high sloping ceilings. There’s a master suite on this level, complete with walk-in wardrobe and a divine ensuite bathroom. The two additional bedrooms are both doubles with built in wardrobes. In the family bathroom, accented by LED lighting, there’s a freestanding bath and stylish tiled feature wall.

