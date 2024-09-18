Once upon a time I had to travel all the way to Sydney to acquire Lindt hot chocolate as a gift to win the heart of my partner. Now Aucklanders need only drive… Pretty much the entire way to the airport to visit Chocolate Mecca.

Located at the brand new Manawa Bay Premium Outlet Center (4 Jimmy Ward Crescent, Auckland Airport, Auckland 2022) next to the airport the new Lindt Chocolate Shop is placed just inside the central entrance. This makes getting your chocolate fix an easy in and out if you aren’t willing to brave the crowds as the center celebrates its own grand opening.

Visitors can try the Crema Gelata Ice Cream, sip on rich hot or chilled chocolate drinks all made with finest Lindt chocolate or handpick their own selection of favourites from the iconic Pick-and-Mix station.

To mark this grand opening, Lindt Master Chocolatier Thomas Schnetzler, will be in New Zealand from today till Sunday 22nd of September, crafting fresh LINDOR truffles on-site. Trained in Switzerland and now residing in Australia, Thomas is one of only five Lindt Master Chocolatiers in the world. Visitors can watch him bring the magic of Lindt to life as he creates the brand’s irresistible milk chocolate truffles with their signature smooth-melting centres.

“There’s something truly special about creating chocolate that brings joy to people,” said Thomas. “For me, it’s not just about making sweets—it’s about crafting moments of happiness that people can savour and share. I’m excited to bring the unique experience to New Zealand with our new Lindt store in Auckland, and I can’t wait to connect with Kiwi chocolate lovers and share the passion we have for chocolate and for Lindt with them.”

Well my weekend has been sorted. See you there.